Peterborough, NH

Cornucopia Project to hold fall auction fundraiser

 8 days ago

The Cornucopia Project will hold its fall auction fundraiser this weekend. The online auction begins Friday at 6 p.m. and ends Sunday at 8 p.m. All proceeds from the online auction will benefit the Cornucopia Project, a nonprofit organization in Peterborough which educates children and adults about lifelong nutrition through school gardens, healthy cooking and sustainable farming. In addition to directly supporting the group’s programs, funds will be used to build a roof over its produce wash station.

