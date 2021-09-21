CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Arizona State

Got a leak in your swimming pool? Call PinPoint Leak Detection & Repair TODAY

ABC 15 News
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePinpoint Leak Detection & Repair is a paid advertiser of Sonoran Living. PinPoint Leak Detection: Arizona's Pool Leak Experts. Pinpoint Leak Detection & Repair specializes in finding and repairing leaks in swimming pools, spas and fountains. Every year, Valley homeowners waste time, money and water - and continue to do damage to their homes - all because of undetected or unrepaired leaks. PinPoint finds the leak, fixes the leak and stops the clock ticking on costly repairs. If you've noticed a change in your water bill, pools of water collecting in your yard or even if you've purchased a new home and want to make sure there are no leaks, PinPoint can help you Valleywide - 602-777-0771.

www.abc15.com

Comments / 0

Related
whatcomtalk.com

Avoid a Crawlspace Swimming Pool—Install and Maintain Your Sump Pump With Barron Plumbing

Hello, fall! And hello rain, overflowing gutters, and standing water. When that excess water meets gravity, it pools quickly in the lowest points of your property and—as all too many of us in Northwest Washington know—can quickly become a big issue. Designed to move excess water out as fast as it comes in, sump pumps are the perfect match to prevent flooding and standing water in your home. Typically placed in the lowest point of your house, they effectively keep your basement or crawlspace dry and damage-free.
HOME & GARDEN
Daily Mail

Anglers use punt boat to block paddle-boarders going under bridge on River Avon in escalation of bitter war over right-of-access to idyllic waterway

A bitter war over the right-of-access to one of Britain's finest fishing waters has broken out between anglers and paddle-boarders. The River Avon, which runs through the historic harbour town of Christchurch in Dorset, has become the scene of a territorial dispute between the two groups. Anglers have positioned a...
IAN BOTHAM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Swimming Pools#The Leak#Spas#Sonoran Living
Outsider.com

Yellowstone National Park Releases Official Cause of Death for Shoshone Lake Canoer

After completing an autopsy on the formerly missing person, 67-year-old Mark O’Neill, officials found that the cause of death was exposure (hypothermia). Previously, a family member reported O’Neill and his brother, 74-year-old Kim Crumbo, missing. The two had been on a four-night backcountry canoe trip through Yellowstone National Park on September 19. O’Neill was originally from Chimacum, Washington while Chumbo was from Ogden, Utah. Both brothers were National Park Service retirees, and Chumbo was also a former Navy Seal. The search concluded for O’Neill on the 20th when rescue teams found his body on Shoshone Lake’s east shore. Efforts still continue for Crumbo.
LIFESTYLE
Outsider.com

Gabby Petito Case: Fight Breaks Out Between Neighbor and Protestors in Front of Laundrie Family Home

Ever since the search for Brian Laundrie commenced, media personnel, spectators and mourners have lined his and Gabby Petito’s neighborhoods. While this certainly puts pressure on the families to cooperate with the investigation, it also has put neighbors on edge. The two homes are fairly far apart, as Petito’s hometown is on Long Island while Laundrie’s is in Florida. Nonetheless, people have come from far and wide to stake out the streets in case any new developments occur. In the meantime, though, the only notable change is the growing tension between homeowners and extended visitors.
PROTESTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
kvrr.com

Ask Danny: Leaking Chimney

Our temperatures are set to drop dramatically very soon, and that means it’s time to make sure your chimney’s in working order. Find out what to do if your chimney has a leak in this morning’s Ask Danny.
HOME & GARDEN
impressiveinteriordesign.com

How to patch a swimming pool quickly

Many houses have a swimming pool outside and this is one of the most attractive things you can own in the summer. You go out to cool off a bit from the strong sun. However, there is one thing that can reduce your experience. And that thing is a crack in your swimming pool.
LIFESTYLE
CBS Sacramento

Fire Inside Highway 160 Overpass Points To Dangerous Places People Are Making Their Homes

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A fire inside a Highway 160 overpass near Business 80 led to the discovery of an unsafe living space. Fire officials say someone had removed the access plate under the overpass and found a mattress and an end table inside, indicating someone who wasn’t supposed to be, was living inside the roadway. “First priority get these people some place, some shelter, this is horrible and I guess it’s one of those things…it might not have been recognized if it wasn’t so obvious,” said Richard Staff, who heard about the incident. We asked Sacramento Fire Captain Keith Wade about some of...
ABC 15 News

Airplane pilot one step closer to making his drone radar invention a reality

DENVER (KMGH) — Hobbyists and commercial drone operations are only getting more complex when it comes to airspace. That means it's becoming more dangerous for plane pilots, especially near busy airports. Rick Zelenka, a private pilot, has spent years perfecting his drone radar system to combat that problem. "It spots...
TECHNOLOGY
ABC 15 News

First look: Mesa-based Atlis Motor Vehicles reveals XT-1 EV truck prototype

MESA, AZ — Mark Hanchett is the founder and CEO of Atlis Motor Vehicles, but to hear him tell it, building a truck is almost an afterthought. “The long-term vision for Atlis is much bigger than just vehicles and cells,” he said on Monday. “It's the vehicle and it's changing the world, it’s doing all those things, but how can I leverage this technology to do more than just sell a vehicle? How can I bring a holistic solution to the market that can drive value beyond just the vehicle itself?”
MESA, AZ
ABC 15 News

How to prevent a bee attack near your home

PHOENIX — Two people were attacked by a swarm of bees in Scottdale, leaving one man in critical condition after being stung 100 times. The other man was also stung. The hive was found underneath a manhole cover near Loop 101 and Raintree Drive. The owner of The Beehive in...
GILBERT, AZ
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

How To Properly Handle Expensive Repairs On Home Appliances

Whether you’re a homeowner or tenant, home appliances are expensive. And when they break down, you want to make sure that the repair doesn’t cost more than the appliance itself! This article will cover how to handle repairs on home appliances and what steps can be taken in order to avoid costly mistakes. Get a […] The post How To Properly Handle Expensive Repairs On Home Appliances appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
HOME & GARDEN

Comments / 0

Community Policy