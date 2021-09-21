Got a leak in your swimming pool? Call PinPoint Leak Detection & Repair TODAY

Ever since the search for Brian Laundrie commenced, media personnel, spectators and mourners have lined his and Gabby Petito’s neighborhoods. While this certainly puts pressure on the families to cooperate with the investigation, it also has put neighbors on edge. The two homes are fairly far apart, as Petito’s hometown is on Long Island while Laundrie’s is in Florida. Nonetheless, people have come from far and wide to stake out the streets in case any new developments occur. In the meantime, though, the only notable change is the growing tension between homeowners and extended visitors.

PROTESTS ・ 11 HOURS AGO