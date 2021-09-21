CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Regent Properties Opens Second Headquarters In Dallas

By PR Newswire
 8 days ago

DALLAS, Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Regent Properties ("Regent"), a real estate investment management and development firm, today announced the opening of a second corporate headquarters in Dallas, Texas, at 2000 McKinney Avenue.

New and existing members of Regent's corporate team, including Eric Fleiss, CEO, Colin Rosenbaum, SVP of Texas and Southeast Acquisitions, as well as senior investor relations and other investment personnel, will relocate to the Dallas Fort-Worth area. This expanded corporate presence will function in parallel with Regent's longtime headquarters in Los Angeles, as well as the firm's affiliated property service locations across Dallas, Houston, Phoenix, San Diego, and Denver.

"As Regent looks to acquire a significant amount of high-quality office product across the Sun Belt over the next 24 months, it makes perfect sense to be rooted full-time in one of our core historical markets, where we can remain in constant touch with our entire portfolio," said Fleiss. "DFW is one of the fastest growing metros in the nation, and offers unparalleled infrastructure, talent, and dynamism to help build on Regent's 30-plus year track record of success."

"The unprecedented events of the last 18 months have only strengthened our conviction in the tremendous long-term prospects for the markets in which we invest," added Rosenbaum. "We're committed to aggressively expanding our footprint, both here in Texas as well as other Sun Belt cities including Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, and Raleigh-Durham."

Regent continues to execute on its investment strategy through its latest discretionary investment fund. Most recently, through that vehicle and with other institutional investment partners, the firm acquired a portfolio of four high-rise commercial office buildings in downtown San Diego for $420 million, representing approximately 16 percent of its Class A/B office inventory.

About Regent Properties

Founded in 1989, Regent Properties, LLC is an SEC registered investment advisor and is a real estate investment management and development firm based in Los Angeles, California and Dallas, Texas. The company is a vertically integrated operator and fund manager with current investments concentrated in six Sun Belt markets. Regent Properties manages a variety of investment vehicles, including comingled funds and separate accounts, on behalf of a sophisticated institutional client base. Regent's assets under management as of 6/30/2021 are almost $1.8 billion. For more information, visit www.regentproperties.com .

Contact

Mickey Mandelbaum, Prosek Partners(310) 709-8900 mmandelbaum@prosek.com

Aidan O'Connor, Prosek Partners(646) 818-9283 aoconnor@prosek.com

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/regent-properties-opens-second-headquarters-in-dallas-301381769.html

SOURCE Regent Properties, LLC

