Puzzles With Purpose Launches ARTXARTISTS New OVR Gallery Benefit Sales Initiative Offering Support To Artist Charity Choices During COVID-19

By PR Newswire
TheStreet
 8 days ago

NEW YORK, Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ARTXPUZZLES: Puzzles with Purpose One-Year Anniversary Celebration launches with a new online platform ARTXARTISTS, presenting the exhibition ' Memory Mapping' from September 21 st to November 8 th. ARTXARTISTS OVR platform takes international art audiences into an innovative nearly 'real-life' experience in visiting an art gallery.

ARTXARTISTS combines streamline click-to-buy experiences to discovery and collect investment quality artworks and art editions from any location in the world. A percentage of the proceeds will benefit ARTXPUZZLES Artist Charity Choices including First Responders Children's Foundation , Women's Alzheimer's Movement , The Ali Forney Center , Artist Relief Organizations and many more.

ARTXARTISTS X ARTXPUZZLES comes together in a new OVR experience presenting international artists Marilyn Minter , Andres Serrano, Idris Khan, Will Cotton, Jitish Kallat, Natalie Ball, Olaf Breuning, Richard Jackson, Robert Farber, Matthew Day Jackson, Kenny Scharf and Joan Jonas among many others. Presenting over 80 artworks/art editions- art collectors and art enthusiasts can visit dedicated walk-through art galleries with uniquely designed features including skylights and dedicated outdoor areas. Each art gallery specifically designed for the presentation of artists' projects, artworks, art editions, video art, NFTS, art exhibitions and more.

Verbier 3D Foundation Capsule Collection launches in a dedicated gallery displaying ARTXPUZZLES Curator Choices Series . The gallery includes current and past selections by international curators Alexa Jeanne Kusber, Alaina Simone and Omar-Lopez Chahoud.

ARTXARTISTS provides new unparalleled access to art collecting, art projects and new exhibitions from around the globe. The current exhibition presents a unique 'time capsule' of mapping artists' memories and personal stories during the last year of COVID19 pandemic. As time seems ever evolving during a time of crisis, artworks become the important marker, while artists continue to look to themes of creation, rebirth and remembrance. The exhibition ' Memory Mapping' explores how ultimately our engagement in the process of viewing artworks during the pandemic, such as the act of jigsaw puzzling and new online platform experiences have continued to generate collective memories in experiencing art.

ARTXARTISTS X ARTXPUZZLES dedicated mission to present artworks from artists globally. Sincere thanks to our supporters/partners DC Moore Gallery, Paula Cooper Gallery, MetroPicture Gallery, Hauser & Wirth Gallery, Rubell Museum, Kiran Nadar Museum of Art , ARTSY and many more. Upcoming: Dallas Art Fair and Untitled Art Fair.

PR CONTACT: Cari Noga, 319409@email4pr.com, 860-965-8189

Bradbury Albert, 319409@email4pr.com

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/puzzles-with-purpose-launches-artxartists-new-ovr-gallery-benefit-sales-initiative-offering-support-to-artist-charity-choices-during-covid-19-301381748.html

SOURCE ARTXPUZZLES

TheStreet

TheStreet

