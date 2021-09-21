CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
ACE Cash Express Feeds North Texans By Donating Over $5,000 To The North Texas Food Bank

DALLAS, Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ACE Cash Express (ACE), a Populus Financial Group brand , raised $5,475 for the North Texas Food Bank (NTFB) during ACE's annual fundraising event, the Give A Little Campaign. This donation provided 16,425 nutritious meals for North Texans.

Since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, the NTFB team has worked tirelessly to provide healthy food to neighbors in need. Texas leads the nation in the highest projected number of people (not rates) who may experience food insecurity in 2021 with 4.8 million overall and 1.7 million children, according to new Feeding America projections. Thanks to the support of a generous community, NTFB was able to double their food output to help feed their community. However, thousands of people continue to face hunger in 2021 despite the historic response by the North Texas Food Bank and their partners to the unprecedented public health and economic crisis caused by COVID-19.

"As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, 1 in 6 people in North Texas may face hunger," said Trisha Cunningham, President and CEO of the North Texas Food Bank. "We are proud to work with Populus Financial Group toward our shared goals of addressing the root causes of hunger."

The Give A Little Campaign is a national in-store fundraiser that supports charities chosen by ACE employees. The charities selected are those focused on helping children, supporting education, and promoting financial literacy. By supporting the North Texas Food Bank, ACE can help provide nutritious meals to those experiencing hunger in North Texas.

"We are proud to support the North Texas Food Bank," said Eric Norrington, Senior Vice President of Public Affairs for Populus Financial Group. "Thanks to the generosity from our customers and employees, we are able to help support the communities where we live and work."

Nationally, the 2021 Give A Little Campaign raised more than $188,000 for the local chapters of charities across the country including AdoptAClassroom.org, Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation, Autism Speaks, Back on My Feet, Big Brothers Big Sisters, Boys & Girls Clubs of America, Feeding America's Local Food Banks, Homes For Our Troops, Humane Society of the United States, National Breast Cancer Foundation, Save the Children, and Triumph Over Kid Cancer. This fundraiser is a part of the ACE Community Fund, ACE's charitable-giving program, which has donated more than $15 million since its inception in 2004 to organizations in communities where ACE operates.

About Populus Financial Group

Populus Financial Group ™ provides financial services through its family of brands including ACE Cash Express ®, ACE Elite® Visa ® Prepaid Debit Card, ACE Flare ® Account by MetaBank ® and Porte ™. Populus Financial Group delivers a broad range of financial products and services including short-term consumer loans, card services, check cashing, money transfers, bill payments and money orders. Visit PopulusFinancial.com for more information.

About North Texas Food Bank

Founded in 1982, the North Texas Food Bank is a nonprofit hunger relief organization that distributes donated and purchased foods through a network of more than 200 Partner Agencies in 13 countries. For more information about the North Texas Food Bank please visit ntfb.org

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ace-cash-express-feeds-north-texans-by-donating-over-5-000-to-the-north-texas-food-bank-301381642.html

SOURCE Populus Financial Group Inc.

