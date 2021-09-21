Pelicans announce 2021-2022 season broadcast schedule
The New Orleans Pelicans announced today the team’s television and radio broadcast schedule for the 2021-22 season. Bally Sports New Orleans will broadcast 75 of 82 regular season games. The seven regular season games not being televised by Bally Sports New Orleans are scheduled to air on national television broadcasts: Oct. 27 vs. Atlanta (ESPN), Nov. 2 at Phoenix (TNT), Jan. 20 at New York (TNT), Feb. 4 at Denver (ESPN), Feb. 10 vs. Miami (TNT), Mar. 6 at Denver (ESPN), and Mar. 8 at Memphis (TNT).www.nba.com
