CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Pelicans announce 2021-2022 season broadcast schedule

By Facebook Twitter
NBA
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe New Orleans Pelicans announced today the team’s television and radio broadcast schedule for the 2021-22 season. Bally Sports New Orleans will broadcast 75 of 82 regular season games. The seven regular season games not being televised by Bally Sports New Orleans are scheduled to air on national television broadcasts: Oct. 27 vs. Atlanta (ESPN), Nov. 2 at Phoenix (TNT), Jan. 20 at New York (TNT), Feb. 4 at Denver (ESPN), Feb. 10 vs. Miami (TNT), Mar. 6 at Denver (ESPN), and Mar. 8 at Memphis (TNT).

www.nba.com

Comments / 0

Related
Distractify

Lakers Star Anthony Davis Just Got Married, but Who Is His New Wife, Marlen P?

As one of the biggest stars in the NBA, it's fitting that there were plenty of high-profile guests in attendance for Anthony Davis' wedding. Lebron James, Russell Westbrook and Jared Dudley were all there to celebrate the occasion, which was held quite recently. Amidst all the hubbub and celebrity guests, though, there were some who wanted to know more about Anthony's new bride.
NBA
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Ben Simmons wanted Doc Rivers to apologize

The tension between Ben Simmons and the Philadelphia 76ers appeared to reach a point of no return immediately after the team was eliminated from the playoffs. Doc Rivers contributed to that, and it sounds like Simmons may have expected the coach to face internal consequences. After the Sixers lost Game...
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jennifer Hale
Person
Antonio Daniels
silverscreenandroll.com

Jeanie Buss reportedly told front office they could only sign players who can play, which led to Jared Dudley exit

When the Lakers decided not to retain Jared Dudley, it was not 100% clear where the decision came from. It clearly wasn’t LeBron James, who — despite teammates calling him the GM of the team — made it plain that the choice to let go of Dudley was not his call when he tweeted “congrats to my guy if this true, which it probably is! But man!! FUCK... Excuse my language but still one hurt!! For many reasons that you wouldn’t understand” in the aftermath of reports that Dudley was heading to the Dallas Mavericks as an assistant coach.
NBA
ClutchPoints

Suns’ Devin Booker, Kendall Jenner ‘caught up’ in fatal car accident

Phoenix Suns All-Star Devin Booker and his girlfriend Kendall Jenner were reportedly made witness to a road accident that proved to be fatal. According to Teresa Roca of The U.S. Sun, the Suns star was traveling with Jenner last week in Biloxi, Mississippi, when traffic reached a standstill. The couple exited the vehicle and caught a glimpse of a tragic accident that forced motorists to a screeching halt.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Radio Broadcast#Fox Sports#Espn Radio#Bally Sports New Orleans#Tnt#The New Orleans Hornets#Fox Sports Oklahoma#Fox Sports Southwest#Pelicans Insider#At T#Cox Communications#Channel 676 4#Directv Stream#The Bally Sports#Espn Radio New Orleans#Deshazier#Espn New Orleans#Pelicans Weekly#Espn Radio Lrb#Wrqq Baton Rouge
The Spun

ESPN’s Computer Model Has New Team At No. 1 Overall

Over the weekend, the Alabama Crimson Tide kept its undefeated season alive with a dominant performance over Southern Miss. With the win, Alabama moved to 4-0 on the season and kept its spot at No. 1 in the AP and Coaches polls. However, despite the team’s dominant performance, it slipped to No. 2 in ESPN’s Football Power Index.
FOOTBALL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Philadelphia 76ers
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Verizon
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Report: Ben Simmons Has A Preferred Trade Destination

Ben Simmons’ days as a member of the Philadelphia 76ers appear limited. Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer reported on Tuesday that Simmons has had enough of the Sixers and that he’d like to be traded. He’s reportedly even willing to holdout until Philly ships him elsewhere. “Ben Simmons tells...
NBA
basketball-addict.com

VIDEO: Dwyane Wade’s son Zaire gives the business to Ben Simmons

It’s hard to be Ben Simmons right now. He’s found himself in the headlines once again after publicly stating that he wants out of the Philadelphia 76ers. While he has every right to voice his displeasure, exiting the team on the heels of an atrocious performance in the NBA Playoffs won’t make fans very happy. […] The post VIDEO: Dwyane Wade’s son Zaire gives the business to Ben Simmons appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBA
NBC Sports

Warriors' Brown reveals hilarious story about Klay's boat

Klay Thompson has entertained Warriors fans all offseason with his Instagram Live sessions from his boat. But it wasn't long ago that the Warriors star wasn't a seasoned boat captain. In fact, early on Captain Klay thought he could just park his boat wherever he wanted. That is until Warriors assistant coach Mike Brown set him straight and got him his own slip.
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy