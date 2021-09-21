CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Reminds Investors Of Looming Deadline In The Class Action Lawsuit Against The Honest Company, Inc. (HNST)

By Business Wire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 8 days ago

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP ("GPM") reminds investors of the upcoming November 15, 2021deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired The Honest Company, Inc. ("Honest" or the "Company") (HNST) common stock pursuant and/or traceable to the registration statement and prospectus (collectively, the "Registration Statement") issued in connection with the Company's May 2021 initial public offering ("IPO" or the "Offering")

If you suffered a loss on your Honest investments or would like to inquire about potentially pursuing claims to recover your loss under the federal securities laws, you can submit your contact information at https://www.glancylaw.com/cases/the-honest-company-inc/. You can also contact Charles H. Linehan, of GPM at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, or via email at shareholders@glancylaw.com to learn more about your rights.

On May 6, 2021, Honest completed its IPO, selling approximately 26 million shares of common stock for $16.00 per share.

Approximately two months after the IPO, on August 13, 2021, before the market opened, Honest announced its second quarter 2021 financial results, reporting a net loss of $20 million, compared to a net loss of only $0.4 million for the second quarter of 2020. Honest disclosed that its revenue grew only 3% as compared to the second quarter of 2020, because it was negatively impacted by "an estimated $3.7 million COVID-19 stock-up impact primarily in Diapers and Wipes in the prior year period." Honest also disclosed that its Diapers and Wipes category revenue declined 2% compared to the second quarter of 2020. Honest further disclosed that "Household and Wellness revenue declined 6% from the second quarter of 2020 as consumer and customer demand for sanitization products decreased as consumers became vaccinated and customers managed heavy levels of inventory."

On this news, the Company's stock price fell $3.98 per share, or 28%, to close at $10.07 per share on August 13, 2021, on unusually heavy trading volume.

On August 19, 2021, the Company's stock price closed at an all-time low of $9.16 per share, a nearly 43% decline from the $16.00 per share IPO price.

The Registration Statement was materially false and misleading and omitted: (1) that, prior to the IPO, the Company's results had been significantly impacted by a multimillion-dollar COVID-19 stock-up for products in the Diapers and Wipes category and Household and Wellness category; (2) that, at the time of the IPO, the Company was experiencing decelerating demand for such products; (3) that, as a result, the Company's financial results would likely be adversely impacted; and (4) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects, were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn, Twitter, or Facebook.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Honest common stock pursuant and/or traceable to the IPO, you may move the Court no later than November 15, 2021to request appointment as lead plaintiff in this putative class action lawsuit. To be a member of the class action you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action. If you wish to learn more about this class action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to the pending class action lawsuit, please contact Charles Linehan, Esquire, of GPM, 1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, by email to shareholders@glancylaw.com, or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210921005381/en/

Comments / 0

Related
TheStreet

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf Of Investors Of The Honest Company, Inc. - HNST

NEW YORK, Sept. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of The Honest Company, Inc. ("The Honest Company" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: HNST). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980. The investigation concerns whether The Honest...
BUSINESS
TheStreet

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders With Losses On Their Investment In Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc Of Class Action Lawsuit And Upcoming Deadline - SPPI

NEW YORK, Sept. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc ("Spectrum" or the "Company") (SPPI) - Get Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Report and certain of its officers. The class action, filed in the United States District Court for the District of Nevada, and docketed under 21-cv-01612, is on behalf of a class consisting of all persons and entities other than Defendants that purchased or otherwise acquired Spectrum securities between December 27, 2018 and August 5, 2021, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"), seeking to recover damages caused by Defendants' violations of the federal securities laws and to pursue remedies under Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the "Exchange Act") and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder, against the Company and certain of its top officials.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, A Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Investigation Of Hyzon Motors Inc. (HYZN) On Behalf Of Investors

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP ("GPM"), a leading national shareholder rights law firm, today announced that it has commenced an investigation on behalf of Hyzon Motors Inc. ("Hyzon" or the "Company") (HYZN) investors concerning the Company's possible violations of the federal securities laws. If you suffered a loss on your...
BUSINESS
TheStreet

INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces An Investigation Of Shareholder Claims On Behalf Of Hyzon Motors, Inc. (HYZN) Investors

The law firm of Kirby McInerney LLP is investigating potential claims against Hyzon Motors, Inc. ("Hyzon" or the "Company") (HYZN) . The investigation concerns whether Hyzon has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices. Hyzon is a hydrogen mobility company that manufactures hydrogen-powered commercial vehicles...
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
TheStreet

SAVA EQUITY ALERT: Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Announces That A Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit Was Filed On Behalf Of Investors Of Cassava Sciences, Inc.

RADNOR, Pa., Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The law firm of Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP announces to investors that a securities fraud class action lawsuit has been filed against Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAVA) ("Cassava") on behalf of those who purchased or acquired Cassava securities betweeen September 14, 2020 and August 27, 2021 , inclusive (the "Class Period").
ECONOMY
TheStreet

PTE INVESTOR NOTICE: ROSEN, GLOBAL INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages PolarityTE, Inc. Investors With Losses In Excess Of $100K To Secure Counsel Before Important Deadline In Securities Class Action - PTE

WHY:Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit on behalf of purchasers of the securities of PolarityTE, Inc. (PTE) - Get PolarityTE, Inc. Report between April 30, 2020 and August 23, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period"). A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than November 23, 2021.
ECONOMY
TheStreet

APPHARVEST SHAREHOLDER ALERT By Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Reminds Investors With Losses In Excess Of $100,000 Of Lead Plaintiff Deadline In Class Action Lawsuit Against AppHarvest, Inc. - APPH

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC ("KSF") and KSF partner, former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors that they have until November 23, 2021 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against AppHarvest, Inc. (NasdaqGS: APPH), if they purchased the Company's securities between May 17, 2021 and August 10, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period"). This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York.
LOUISIANA STATE
TheStreet

SHAREHOLDER ACTION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Reminds Investors Of A Class Action Lawsuit Against PolarityTE, Inc. And Encourages Investors With Losses In Excess Of $100,000 To Contact The Firm

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, reminds investors of a class action lawsuit against PolarityTE, Inc. ("PolarityTE" or "the Company") (PTE) - Get PolarityTE, Inc. Report for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ipo#Llp#Class Action Lawsuit#Linkedin#The Honest Company#Hnst#The Company#Diapers And Wipes#Household#Twitter#Court#Gpm#Businesswire Com
TheStreet

The Law Offices Of Frank R. Cruz Announces The Filing Of A Securities Class Action On Behalf Of AppHarvest, Inc. (APPH) Investors

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired AppHarvest, Inc. ("AppHarvest" or the "Company") (APPH) securities between May 17, 2021 and August 10, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period"). AppHarvest investors have until November 23, 2021to file a lead plaintiff motion.
LAW
TheStreet

APPHARVEST ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against AppHarvest, Inc. And Encourages Investors To Contact The Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against AppHarvest, Inc. ("AppHarvest" or the "Company") (APPH) in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York on behalf of all persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired AppHarvest securities between May 17, 2021 and August 10, 2021, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"). Investors have until November 23, 2021 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TheStreet

FILING DEADLINE FOR ATI PHYSICAL THERAPY (NYSE: ATIP) SHAREHOLDERS: Bernstein Liebhard LLP Reminds Investors Of The Deadline To File A Lead Plaintiff Motion In A Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against ATI Physical Therapy Inc.

NEW YORK, Sept. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bernstein Liebhard, a nationally acclaimed investor rights law firm, reminds investors of the deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in a securities class action lawsuit that has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased or acquired the securities of ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. ("ATI Physical Therapy" or the "Company") (ATIP) from April 1, 2021 through July 23, 2021 (the "Class Period"). The lawsuit filed in the United States District Court for the Northern District of Illinois alleges violations of the Securities Act of 1934.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Law
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
TheStreet

APPH ALERT: AppHarvest, Inc. Investors With Substantial Losses Have Opportunity To Lead Class Action Lawsuit

Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP announces that purchasers of AppHarvest, Inc. (APPH) securities between May 17, 2021 and August 10, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period") have until November 23, 2021 to seek appointment as lead plaintiff in the AppHarvest class action lawsuit. The AppHarvest class action lawsuit charges AppHarvest and certain of its top executives with violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. The AppHarvest class action lawsuit was commenced on September 24, 2021 in the Southern District of New York and is captioned Ragan v. AppHarvest, Inc., No. 21-cv-07985.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TheStreet

INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Reminds Investors That A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed On Behalf Of ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (ATIP) Investors And Encourages Investors To Contact The Firm Before October 15, 2021

The law firm of Kirby McInerney LLP reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois on behalf of those who acquired ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. f/k/a Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II ("ATI" or the "Company") (ATIP) securities from April 1, 2021 through July 23, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period"). Investors have until October 15, 2021 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.
LAW
TheStreet

CLASS ACTION DEADLINE SEPTEMBER 27, 2021 FOR AHCO SHAREHOLDERS: Bernstein Liebhard Reminds Investors Of The Deadline To File A Lead Plaintiff Motion In A Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against AdaptHealth Corp.

NEW YORK, Sept. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bernstein Liebhard, a nationally acclaimed investor rights law firm, reminds investors of the deadline to file a Lead Plaintiff motion in a securities class action lawsuit that has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased or acquired the securities of AdaptHealth Corp. ("AdaptHealth" or the "Company") (AHCO) - Get AdaptHealth Corp. Report from November 11, 2019 through July 16, 2021 (the "Class Period"). The lawsuit filed in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania alleges violations of the Exchange Act of 1934.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

WDH Shareholder Reminder: Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Reminds Shareholders Of Waterdrop Inc. Of Deadline In Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit

The law firm of Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP reminds investors that a securities fraud class action lawsuit has been filed against Waterdrop Inc. (WDH) ("Waterdrop") on behalf of those who purchased or acquired Waterdrop American Depositary Shares ("ADSs") in or traceable to Waterdrop's May 2021 initial public offering (the "IPO").
ECONOMY
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
53K+
Post
203K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy