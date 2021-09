Three US lawmakers on Thursday delivered emotional testimony about their personal experiences with abortion, at a congressional hearing examining increasingly restrictive access to pregnancy terminations in many states. House Democrats Barbara Lee, 75, Pramila Jayapal, 56, and 45-year-old Cori Bush spoke intimately about their decisions to end their pregnancies, saying that women should have the right to decide what to do with their bodies and their lives. Lee, who hails from California, recounted how she had an illegal abortion in Mexico when she was 16, having been raised in a Catholic school where sex education was not taught. "I honestly wasn't sure how you got pregnant," she said. "People deserve a right to make their own reproductive decisions about their lives, their bodies and their futures," Lee said.

