Two-Thirds Of Crypto Investors Buy-and-HODL

 8 days ago

ZURICH, Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to new research by crypto comparison service CryptoBuyer.com, 68% of investors who bought crypto in 2021 are looking to build wealth over the long term. In contrast, just 12% actively tried to trade the market's many ups and downs and 14% bought crypto primarily for fun. The percentage of those who bought crypto to spend or send was negligible. CryptoBuyer.com stated that its survey, which ran across 1,256 investors in the first half of September, showed that the commonplace view that "crypto investors are mostly short-term speculators, simply isn't true ".

Whales buy the dip

According to Stéphane Bottine, founder of CryptoBuyer.com, "While Dogecoin, GameStop and 'meme' stocks generated buzz in 2021, most crypto investors follow a long-term 'buy and HODL' strategy." 'HODL' is crypto jargon for 'hold'. This simple strategy entails buying and holding cryptocurrency for many years, without attempting to trade the market's many ups and downs. The largest crypto investors, known as "whales" , have perfected this strategy, "as they buy and accumulate after Bitcoin has sold off," he added.

Crypto is a long-term store of value

This simple strategy has delivered exceptional returns over time. Since Bitcoin launched in 2009, the cryptocurrency has seen its price rise fivefold every year on average, with a 449% annual growth rate. The founder of CryptoBuyer.com explains that "As Bitcoin's supply is limited, its price has risen over time as more people enter the market, almost mechanically driving up demand. These findings underscore crypto's appeal as a long-term store of value, in spite of its short-term volatility ."

Demand for crypto on the rise

2021 was a watershed year for crypto-currencies, with institutional investors making their first large scale forays into the market. The tide of institutional money shows no sign of abating, with Germany recently allowing its institutional funds to allocate up to a fifth of their assets in cryptocurrencies. Meanwhile, in the United States, Coinbase is partnering with providers of retirement plans. Stéphane Bottine added that "the outlook for cryptocurrencies has never been better, with inflation on the rise, interest rates expected to remain low and central bank digital currencies going mainstream in the near future" .

