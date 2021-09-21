Biden at the UN, Gabby Petito mystery, Haitian expulsion: 5 things to know Tuesday
Biden to tackle climate, COVID-19 and US alliances at annual UN meeting. President Joe Biden faces a series of headaches, both big and small, going into the United Nations' annual summit starting Tuesday in New York City. The 76th General Assembly meeting comes after weeks of international incidents grabbing the White House's attention. Biden's team will navigate the pressures of shifting alliances, the limits of American power in the face of U.S. defeat in Afghanistan, and broader questions of stability in the emerging world order — all in addition to the global challenges of the coronavirus pandemic and climate change. The hybrid event will feature speeches from global leaders, with more than 100 planning to attend the event in person, while others will attend virtually. Here are the major issues to look out for.www.marconews.com
