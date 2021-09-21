Biden at the UN, Gabby Petito mystery, Haitian expulsion: 5 things to know Tuesday

House Budget Committee to discuss Biden's domestic plans. The House Budget Committee meets Saturday to assemble pieces of President Joe Biden's domestic priorities such as universal prekindergarten and community college and an expansion of Medicare – and the taxes to pay for them – from 13 committees. Once that panel is done, the House Rules Committee will determine how it will be debated on the House floor. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., announced Thursday that they and the chairmen of the tax-writing committees had agreed to a menu of options for how to pay for the legislation. But they refused to say whether the bill will remain $3.5 trillion or which potential tax hikes could be chosen that haven't already been approved by the House Ways and Means Committee. Pelosi said Friday the legislation would be on the House floor during the next week.

