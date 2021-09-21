CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Biden at the UN, Gabby Petito mystery, Haitian expulsion: 5 things to know Tuesday

Cover picture for the articleBiden to tackle climate, COVID-19 and US alliances at annual UN meeting. President Joe Biden faces a series of headaches, both big and small, going into the United Nations' annual summit starting Tuesday in New York City. The 76th General Assembly meeting comes after weeks of international incidents grabbing the White House's attention. Biden's team will navigate the pressures of shifting alliances, the limits of American power in the face of U.S. defeat in Afghanistan, and broader questions of stability in the emerging world order — all in addition to the global challenges of the coronavirus pandemic and climate change. The hybrid event will feature speeches from global leaders, with more than 100 planning to attend the event in person, while others will attend virtually. Here are the major issues to look out for.

The Atlantic

Trump May Not Have to Steal 2024

Are constitutionally committed Americans doing all they can to prevent a pro-Trump plot to pervert the 2024 election?. But along with that question, here’s another: Are constitutionally committed Americans doing all they can to prevent Donald Trump from winning the 2024 election fair and square?. The Biden administration’s numbers are...
Fox News

Protesters outside Mayorkas' house unfold giant foil blanket tying Biden to Trump

Protesters flocked to the home of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas to object to the immigration policies currently in place at the southern border. Activists from Never Again Action, a left-wing Jewish political group, covered the front of Mayorkas' house on Monday in a foil emergency blanket that read, "Biden presidency, Trump policy," with a hashtag "KeepYourPromises" included at the bottom.
thewestsidegazette.com

Haitian-Americans Lash Out At Biden’s Mass Expulsion Of Immigrants

WASHINGTON — The Biden administration’s massive efforts to deport thousands of Haitian immigrants living under a bridge in Del Rio, Texas, and move others to unnamed locations in the U.S. faces heightened criticism — including from Haitian-Americans. “All of us are appalled by the images showing the mistreatment of Haitian...
The Independent

Biden caught between allies and critics on border policy

President Joe Biden is caught between a hard place and an even harder one when it comes to immigration. Biden embraced major progressive policy goals on the issue after he won the Democratic nomination, and he has begun enacting some. But his administration has been forced to confront unusually high numbers of migrants trying to enter the country along the U.S.-Mexico border, and the federal response has inflamed both critics and allies.Much of the anger is centered on the administration’s immigration point person, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas “Getting hit from both sides in the matter of immigration...
Marconews.com

Scramble to avoid shutdown, Afghanistan testimony, 'Britney vs. Spears': 5 things to know Tuesday

Congress scrambles to avoid shutdown after GOP senators block funding bill. Democratic leaders are continuing to scramble Tuesday in efforts to avoid a government shutdown and default after Senate Republicans blocked debate on extending funding for the federal government and raising the debt limit. The Senate voted 48-50 to begin debate on the measure the House already passed. Sixty votes were needed to overcome a Republican filibuster. The bill would have extended government funding to Dec. 3 and suspended the debt limit until Dec. 16, 2022. The measure also would have provided $28.6 billion for disaster assistance and $6.3 billion for Afghan refugees. Democrats must now find another way to keep the government operating and the country borrowing. Without a funding extension, the federal government will shut down Friday.
Marconews.com

Infrastructure bill, Montana train derailment, Hurricane Sam: 5 things you need to know Monday

House poised to move forward on infrastructure bill. The House is expected to begin debate Monday on a $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill aimed at modernizing the nation's deteriorating transportation and public works systems. Moderate House Democrats won an agreement from Speaker Nancy Pelosi to bring the infrastructure package to a vote to avoid it becoming entangled with a $3.5 trillion bill to fund President Joe Biden's domestic agenda. Some House progressives, however, oppose a vote on infrastructure unless it moves in tandem with the $3.5 trillion package. Either faction could prevent approval of the other's priority – unless some Republicans join Democrats in approving infrastructure. The Senate approved the bill on a bipartisan, 69-30 vote, so House approval would send the bill to Biden.
Marconews.com

Biden's domestic agenda, Germany's election, the Tonys: 5 things to know this weekend

House Budget Committee to discuss Biden's domestic plans. The House Budget Committee meets Saturday to assemble pieces of President Joe Biden's domestic priorities such as universal prekindergarten and community college and an expansion of Medicare – and the taxes to pay for them – from 13 committees. Once that panel is done, the House Rules Committee will determine how it will be debated on the House floor. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., announced Thursday that they and the chairmen of the tax-writing committees had agreed to a menu of options for how to pay for the legislation. But they refused to say whether the bill will remain $3.5 trillion or which potential tax hikes could be chosen that haven't already been approved by the House Ways and Means Committee. Pelosi said Friday the legislation would be on the House floor during the next week.
Marconews.com

CDC booster endorsement, Kroger shooting, Arizona election audit: 5 things to know Friday

CDC endorses COVID-19 boosters for older or high-risk Americans. A major new phase in the U.S vaccination drive against COVID-19 will soon begin after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention endorsed booster shots for millions of older and high-risk Americans late Thursday. CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky signed off a series of recommendations from a panel of advisers, hours after they said boosters for the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine should be offered to people 65 and older, nursing home residents and those ages 50 to 64 who have risky underlying health problems. But Walensky decided to make one recommendation the panel had rejected. The panel voted against saying people can get a booster if they are 18 to 64 years of age, are healthcare workers or have another job that puts them at increased risk of being exposed to the virus. Walensky disagreed and put that recommendation back in, noting that such a move aligns with a previous FDA booster authorization decision.
Daily Mail

Biden administration to send out shutdown guidance TODAY as Democrats scramble to pass stop gap spending measure and raise the debt ceiling as government funding runs out in one week

President Joe Biden's Office of Management and Budget is due to release shutdown guidance Thursday - a week before the government shuts down if Congress doesn't pass a funding bill. OMB's spokesperson Abdullah Hasan told Punchbowl News that 'prudent management requires that the government plan for the possibility of a...
The Intercept

In Targeting Haitians, Biden May Execute the Largest Mass Expulsion of Asylum-Seekers in Recent History

Less than a year after entering office with vows to bring a new humanitarian approach to the nation’s immigration system, the Biden administration is carrying out what could be the largest mass expulsion of would-be asylum-seekers in recent American history. Virtually none of those being removed from the country — nearly all of whom are Black — have received their day in court, nor will they under the administration’s current plan.
AFP

US Senate leader urges Biden to end 'hateful' Haitian expulsions

Democratic US Senate leader Chuck Schumer urged President Joe Biden on Tuesday to end mass deportations of Haitian migrants, describing the policy as a "hateful and xenophobic" hangover from Donald Trump's administration. We cannot continue these hateful and xenophobic Trump policies that disregard our refugee laws," Schumer said on the Senate floor.
