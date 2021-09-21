CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deadline Reminder: Law Offices Of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors Of Looming Deadline In The Class Action Lawsuit Against View, Inc. F/k/a CF Finance Acquisition Corp. II B (VIEW)

 8 days ago

BENSALEM, Pa., Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Law Offices of Howard G. Smith reminds investors of the upcoming October 18, 2021deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the case filed on behalf of investors who purchased View, Inc. ("View" or the "Company") (VIEW) f/k/a CF Finance Acquisition Corp. II ("CF II") securities between November 30, 2020 and August 16, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period").

Investors suffering losses on their View investments are encouraged to contact the Law Offices of Howard G. Smith to discuss their legal rights in this class action at 888-638-4847 or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com.

View is a technology company that manufactures smart building products that are purportedly designed to improve people's health, productivity, and experience while reducing energy consumption.

On March 8, 2021, CF II, a special purpose acquisition company, and View combined via a Business Combination with View as the surviving, public entity.

On August 16, 2021, after the market closed, View announced that it "began an independent investigation concerning the adequacy of the company's previously disclosed warranty accrual."

On this news, the Company's share price fell $1.26, or over 24%, to close at $3.92 per share on August 17, 2021, on unusually heavy trading volume.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that View had not properly accrued warranty costs related to its product; (2) that there was a material weakness in View's internal controls over accounting and financial reporting related to warranty accrual; (3) that, as a result, the Company's financial results for prior periods were misstated; and (4) as a result, Defendants' statements about its business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked reasonable basis at all relevant times.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired View securities during the Class Period, you may move the Court no later than October 18, 2021to ask the Court to appoint you as lead plaintiff if you meet certain legal requirements. To be a member of the class action you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action. If you wish to learn more about this class action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020, by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com, or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Howard G. Smith, Esquire215-638-4847888-638-4847 howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com www.howardsmithlaw.com

