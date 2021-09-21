How Much Was Richard Buckley Worth At The Time Of His Death?
Internationally renowned fashion journalist Richard Buckley died at on September 19 at age 72, per TMZ. Buckley is survived by his husband of 32 years, legendary fashion designer Tom Ford, and their son Alexander John Buckley Ford. Ford's representatives released a statement about Buckley's passing, stating, "It is with great sadness that Tom Ford announces the death of his beloved husband of 35 years, Richard Buckley. Richard passed away peacefully at their home in Los Angeles last night with Tom and their son Jack by his side," the reps said, per People. "He died of natural causes after a long illness."www.nickiswift.com
