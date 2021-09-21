CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

We tried (and ranked) the 8 best Dole Whips at Walt Disney World

By Terri Peters
TODAY.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThey're fruity, sweet and the perfect snack on a hot day in a Walt Disney World theme park, but since they appeared in Disney parks in the '80s, Dole Whips have been constantly evolving. Sure, purists may enjoy the treat in its simplest form — a single fruit flavor of...

www.today.com

Comments / 0

Related
allears.net

What Happens If You Get Stranded at Walt Disney World?

Sometimes things happen, and it feels like nothing goes according to plan — even in the Most Magical Place on Earth. But what happens when you’re running late… really, really late… and find yourself stranded at Walt Disney World?. We’ve tried to imagine every possible scenario of how a person...
LIFESTYLE
CinemaBlend

RIP Primeval Whirl, The Worst Ride To Ever Grace Animal Kingdom (And Probably Walt Disney World)

Normally, when a ride closes down at a theme park, fans lament the loss. Even when the ride never seemed to be all that popular when it was open, the fans seem to come out of the woodwork to say that the ride was excellent, and that whatever is happening that will replace it can never be as good. And so, as demolition begins on the Primeval Whirl roller coaster at Disney's Animal Kingdom, let us at CinemaBlend just say "Good riddance to you, nightmare machine. You will not be missed."
LIFESTYLE
Napa Valley Register

50 Years of Walt Disney World

Central Florida changed forever when Mickey Mouse arrived in October 1971. Here's a look back at the theme park's birth.
TRAVEL
WDW News Today

runDisney Unveils Training Programs Ahead of Walt Disney World Marathon Weekend

Runners, it’s time to lace up your shoes and get ready! runDisney has revealed training programs to help get prepared for Walt Disney World Marathon Weekend. The programs, available on the runDisney website, have been designed by Jeff Galloway, a former Olympian and runDisney trainer, and offer programs for beginning runners with fewer than six months of running experience as well as experienced runners. There are routines for each race featured in the marathon weekend (as well as a modified plan for the marathon for runners also participating in the Disney Wine & Dine Half Marathon this November), with programs taking between 13 and 29 weeks, depending on the length participants run and their experience level.
FITNESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Hawaii State
disneydining.com

Disney Reveals Video & Photos of Newest Addition at Walt Disney World

Need a dose of cuteness today? Well, look no further! Baby news coming out of Walt Disney World is some of our very favorite to share! From a new Nile hippopotamus calf named “Greta” to a Gorilla troop revealing the name of their new baby gorilla “Ada”, and even the sweet addition of a baby boy Hartmann’s mountain zebra foal… Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park is experiencing a wonderful baby overload! We previously shared the exciting news that an adorable endangered species rhino calf was very recently born at Walt Disney World Resort. While we were able to share the single image below, Disney is now revealing a video of the little guy and more adorable photos that have us falling in love!
WORLD
WDW News Today

PHOTOS: New Marvel Magnet and Apple Watch Bands at Walt Disney World

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. Three new Marvel items featuring Iron Man and Spider-Man have arrived at Tomorrowland Light & Power Co. in Magic Kingdom. Iron Man “Invincible” Magnet – $14.99. The Amazing Spider-Man Apple Watch Band – $34.99. Iron Man “Invincible”...
SHOPPING
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Walt Disney
themainstreetmouse.com

‘Together We Are Magia’ … at Walt Disney World Resort

From the Disney Parks Blog and written by: Sarah Domenech. I’m very proud to be a Hispanic/Latinx cast member at Walt Disney World Resort and that’s one of the reasons why I’m always excited to share the different events and opportunities we have to celebrate our cultures with all of you. As part of Hispanic Latinx Heritage Month we are happy to announce the multiple ways you can celebrate across Walt Disney World Resort through food, music, and more! Because, after all, “Together We Are Magia!”
NFL
WDW News Today

PHOTOS: 50th Anniversary Popcorn Boxes Debut at Walt Disney World

The 50th anniversary of Walt Disney World is less than a month away. We’ve seen merchandise and banners and Cast Member name tags for the occasion, and now we have new food and beverage packaging celebrating the anniversary as well. The design is featured twice around the popcorn box, giving...
FOOD & DRINKS
Simplemost

McDonald’s Releasing 50 Different Happy Meal Toys For Disney World’s 50th Anniversary

On Oct. 1, Walt Disney World Resort will kick off “The World’s Most Magical Celebration,” which will consist of 18 months of festivities in honor of the resort’s 50th anniversary. But Disney fans can get in on the anniversary celebration right now by visiting their local McDonald’s, as the fast-food chain is releasing 50 unique Happy Meal toys, each one featuring a different beloved Disney character.
FOOD & DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Disney Parks#Disney Cruise Line#Today Food#Walt Disney World Resort#Simba Sunset#Tamu Tamu Refreshments#The Pixar Short Lava
click orlando

Need an enchanting night out? Try this Walt Disney World restaurant

BAY LAKE, Fla. – Citricos at Disney’s beautiful Grand Floridian Resort & Spa is now back open to guests with a newly reimagined look. The Grand Floridian, which is also home to award-winning places like Victoria & Albert’s and the “Beauty and the Beast” inspired Enchanted Rose Lounge, reopened Citricos a few months ago. The restaurant is now shining and shimmering with small hints to Disney’s 2018 film, “Mary Poppins Returns.”
BAY LAKE, FL
allears.net

Why Everyone Gets Lost at Walt Disney World!

You may think you know Walt Disney World like the back of your hand, but you may be surprised at how easy it is to get lost — or at least to feel a bit overwhelmed — while traveling around the resort area!. Today, we’re going to chat about why...
TRAVEL
WDW News Today

WDWNT Daily Recap (9/18/21): More Lightning Lane Signage Comes to Walt Disney World, Teaser Released for “The Most Magical Story on Earth,” and More

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Saturday, September 18, 2021.
TRAVEL
allears.net

Is Walt Disney World Actually More Expensive Now?

If you regularly travel to Walt Disney World, you may have noticed over time that the cost of your trips has gotten more and more expensive. It’s not a terribly hard thing to notice; in fact, it’s almost expected by Disney World fans that the price is going to go up every year.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Pixar
NewsBreak
Disneyland
allears.net

Ranking Disney World’s Anniversary Celebrations (And Where the 50th Stands So Far)

With Disney World’s 50th Anniversary approaching quickly, we’re reminiscing on celebrations for past milestones!. Disney has hosted some massive anniversary events over the years, but which one is the best?. Today, we’re sharing our ranking from worst to best…AND we’re letting you know where we think the 50th Anniversary stands.
LIFESTYLE
allears.net

We Had Some BIG Problems Trying to Book Disney World’s 50th Anniversary Dining Experience

One of the biggest parts of planning your trip to Disney World is booking your dining reservations in advance!. 60 days out from your vacation, you can wake up bright and early in the morning to get all your favorite meals scheduled throughout your trip. But what happens if the system breaks down? If you experienced some problems making your reservations this morning, you weren’t alone!
TRAVEL

Comments / 0

Community Policy