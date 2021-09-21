We tried (and ranked) the 8 best Dole Whips at Walt Disney World

Normally, when a ride closes down at a theme park, fans lament the loss. Even when the ride never seemed to be all that popular when it was open, the fans seem to come out of the woodwork to say that the ride was excellent, and that whatever is happening that will replace it can never be as good. And so, as demolition begins on the Primeval Whirl roller coaster at Disney's Animal Kingdom, let us at CinemaBlend just say "Good riddance to you, nightmare machine. You will not be missed."

