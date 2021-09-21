CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salvy doesn’t have the ball from record-setting game, but does have other memories

By Heidi Schmidt
fox4kc.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCLEVELAND — Salvador Perez made history in Cleveland Monday afternoon becoming the first catcher to hit 46 home runs in a season. Perez broke the record set by Johnny Bench in 1970. Perez hit a two-run homer in the fifth inning of a 7-2 win setting a new record for...

fox4kc.com

