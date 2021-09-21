CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Luxury mooncakes with exotic ingredients are selling out fast

By Joanna Ossinger
The Spokesman-Review
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor centuries, mooncakes have been the signature component – equivalent to treats such as chocolate eggs or hot cross buns for Easter – for the Mid-Autumn Festival, a widely celebrated Asian holiday dedicated to the moon. Demand for the most extravagant versions of the cakes, which are often given as gifts, has been intense for years.

hypebeast.com

Here Are the Most Luxurious Mooncakes for Mid-Autumn Festival 2021

It has already been a year since our last round-up of 2020’s best luxurious mooncakes for the Mid-Autumn Festival. The 3,000-year-old tradition has seen some changes throughout the years but this year we have experienced one of the biggest shifts from fashion houses. While it was apparent that the customary large lotus seed paste and egg yolk mooncakes have slowly been getting pushed out in favor of more artisanal bite-sized versions with dessert fillings, this year sees the addition of the lantern aspect of the celebration — lanterns are typically carried as a beacon for prosperity during the celebration.
FESTIVAL
artreview.com

Tasting Notes: Mid-Autumn Mooncakes

From the cosmic gods of Chinese folklore to aiding revolutionaries, past and present, finding hidden messages within the seasonal delicacy. Mid-Autumn Festival (中秋節 jung-chau jit) falls on the 15th day of the 8th month in the lunisolar calendar, to coincide with the Harvest Moon. This year the festival arrives on 21 September, which we celebrate by eating Mooncakes (月餅 yuht beng).
FESTIVAL
Honey Pistachio Mooncakes

A lot of the conversations I have with my mom revolve around brain-storming recipe ideas, or my taking detailed notes about how she makes her famous spring rolls or fried chicken. I asked for her help in creating a fuss-free mooncake flavor, with a filling that was easy to make and didn’t require a special trip to the Asian market. Our inspiration was the traditional and decisive mixed nuts and ham mooncake, a flavor that never seemed to make it onto our mooncake plate at home. The filling actually isn’t bad: sweet nuts are mixed with bits of salty cured pork. Our version focuses on the mixed nut portion and omits the pork. Pistachios are blended with honey (orange blossom honey is a good choice), coconut oil, and a generous amount of salt. The filling tastes like a candy bar (minus the chocolate) and is delicious enough to eat with a spoon.
RECIPES
