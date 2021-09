The Mercedes-Benz Citan will be available in 2022 and has been priced under €20,000 In Germany. The first orders for the van are being taken in Germany, so this gives us a first look at what the vehicle will cost. For reference, €20,000 is equivalent to $23,618.30 USD. This is a decent price for a transport van of this type, especially from a brand like Mercedes-Benz. What do we know about this van, and why is the Mercedes-Benz Citan priced under €20,000 in Germany?

BUYING CARS ・ 14 DAYS AGO