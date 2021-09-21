CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘It’s not comfortable’ being a pantomime villain, admits Bryson DeChambeau

By Independent TV
The Independent
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBig-hitting Bryson DeChambeau admits he is not comfortable with some of the abuse he gets as golf’s latest pantomime villain but hopes the Ryder Cup will show his detractors who he really is. His scientific approach to adding huge distance to his drives has alienated many people while the long-running...

WATCH: Brooks Koepka and Bryson DeChambeau EXCHANGE WORDS at The Ryder Cup!

A video has emerged on social media of Brooks Koepka walking over to speak to Bryson DeChambeau on the range ahead of the Ryder Cup this week. While it's difficult to exactly see what was being said, and exactly how long the two exchanged words, but the video posted by Ryder Cup USA ends with Koepka walking back across the range to his original spot and then DeChambeau encouraging the crowd to cheer.
Bryson DeChambeau Responds To Message From Brooks Koepka

Are Bryson DeChambeau and Brooks Koepka – dare we say it – friends? Based on their social media activity, we think so. DeChambeau and Koepka are, believe it or not, U.S. teammates at the Ryder Cup. That means they’re going to have to put their feud behind them to bring the Ryder Cup trophy back to the States. It appears they’re on the right track.
Here's Actual Footage of Bryson DeChambeau's Epic 417-Yard Drive

Bryson DeChambeau uncorked a mammoth 417-yard drive on No. 5 as a reminder of his unique skill set. That's like if two weekend warriors combined their tee shots and there's no chance both of those would also be in the meaty part of the fairway, where DeChambeau put himself. Also with no chance? The poor Ryder Cup cameraperson trying to capture moment. Watch as they slowly realize they were looking in all the wrong places.
Bryson DeChambeau: 'Wrecked' hands following intense training

Bryson DeChambeau said his hands are "wrecked" with calluses following training for both the Ryder Cup and the Professional Long Drivers Association World Championship. DeChambeau, who turns 28 on Thursday, admitted as much after testing his mettle in his version of "two-a-days" -- a pair of 90-plus-minute speed training sessions -- in Newton Grove, N.C.
‘Bryson Wants Koepka Feud Over’ – DeChambeau Coach

Bryson DeChambeau “wants it over” according to his coach, in reference to his feud with Brooks Koepka. The ongoing feud has caused unnecessary controversy for both two players throughout the year as well as the US Ryder Cup team. “Whether or not they are both doing it to maximise their...
Ryder Cup can save Bryson DeChambeau from his controversial reputation

KOHLER, Wis. — One week — this week — can change everything for Bryson DeChambeau. How DeChambeau performs and behaves at the 43rd Ryder Cup at Whistling Straits has potential to change both the public perception of him and his career narrative. DeChambeau, playing in his second career Ryder Cup,...
Bryson DeChambeau BOMBS 400-YARD DRIVE in practice ahead of Ryder Cup

Bryson DeChambeau has been preparing for the Professional Long Driver's Association World Championship on September 27, which has been documented on his social media accounts. The big-hitting American is getting primed and ready for action in Mesquite, Nevada but he must first turn his attention to Wisconsin for the Ryder Cup this week.
Bryson DeChambeau: What makes 'The Scientist' tick?

Bryson DeChambeau is not your average golfer. Known as 'The Scientist' for his analytical approach to golf, DeChambeau has become the longest driver on the PGA Tour thanks to an intensive weight-gain and muscle-building programme. While he is yet to add to his one major success at the 2020 U.S....
Bryson DeChambeau labelled ‘classless’ for complaints over putt not being conceded

Bryson DeChambeau was branded “classless” after appearing to complain about a European decision not to concede a putt early in his Ryder Cup fourballs match on Saturday.The American playing alongside Scottie Scheffler, was left with a short putt to halve the opening hole after Viktor Hovland missed a chance to give himself and Tommy Fleetwood an early lead.DeChambeau duly rolled the ball into the hole but did not seem happy that he had been made to do so as he laid his putter on ground after taking his shot.Even though DeChambeau was using an elongated putter, the gesture was...
Ryder Cup 2021: The scariest part of the Americans’ blowout and 17 other parting thoughts

1: This is truly a new generation of Americans, and they have an edge that their preceding generation distinctly lacked. Guys like Matt Kuchar, Jim Furyk, Steve Stricker, Zach Johnson were all terrific players—but they’re all too damn nice for this competition. Team clashes begs for a combativeness that prior American rosters simply couldn’t muster. But those guys have since been replaced by Justin Thomas and Daniel Berger, who chugged beers at noon on Saturday. (Was it disrespectful? Sure, but that was the point). Replaced by Scottie Scheffler, who couldn’t care less who you are. By Patrick Cantlay, who doesn’t seem to miss a pressure putt. By Collin Morikawa, whose bright smile and even demeanor obscure a desire to bury you. The Europeans held the mental edge for a decade-plus, but no longer. This American side is chalk-full of alpha males with chips on their shoulders. It’s a dangerous, dangerous dynamic.
Bryson DeChambeau wrecking hands preparing for World Long Drive, Ryder Cup

Bryson DeChambeau has a lot coming up later this month and while he does some intensive training to prepare, he's received some battle scars. DeChambeau will compete in next week's Ryder Cup for Team USA. Two days after that he'll head to Mesquite, Nevada, for the Professional Long Drivers Association World Championships, becoming the first full-time PGA Tour pro to compete in the event.
The lapsed fan's guide to the Brooks Koepka vs. Bryson DeChambeau feud: How we got here

In 2004, when Ryder Cup captain Hal Sutton paired Phil Mickelson and Tiger Woods together at Oakland Hills, it was considered bold. Not because it was the No. 2- and No. 4-ranked players in the world playing together in one group, but because Mickelson and Woods had a rivalry that was considered unfriendly. The two didn't say as much publicly, but it was known that they weren't sharing bottles of wine or comparing calves off the course.
Bryson DeChambeau's Long Drive Competition Debut, Previewed

When Bryson DeChambeau stepped to the tee at the par-5, 605-yard 5th hole at Whistling Straits during the Ryder Cup's afternoon session on Friday and belted a prodigious 417-yard drive, it sent several messages:. The U.S. was more than ready to play in 2021 after losing seven of the previous...
Bryson DeChambeau wows with booming drives on Day 1

Bryson DeChambeau, who led the PGA Tour in driving distance this season (323.7 yards), can use his great length to create an incredible advantage at times. At the 581-yard, par-5 fifth hole at Whistling Straits’ Straits course, a hole that bends to the right between two bodies of water, DeChambeau took an aggressive line down the right side in his Friday Four-Ball appearance with Scottie Scheffler and it paid off handsomely.
Bryson DeChambeau Sums Up His Thoughts On Fan Criticism

Bryson DeChambeau will be back in action this weekend at the Ryder Cup, representing a United States team that hopes to win the event for the first time since 2016. However, the 28-year-old will need to be prepared for one of the toughest fan environments he’s ever faced. Over the...
