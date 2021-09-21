CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Paxton Sues to Stop Biden Administration Attempt to Control Bathroom and Language Usage in Texas

 8 days ago

Attorney General Ken Paxton filed a lawsuit against the Biden Administration to stop the June 15 Guidance from the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC). This guidance requires employers to allow exceptions on the usage of bathrooms, locker rooms, showers, dress codes and even personal pronouns based upon the subjective gender identities of their employees. This unlawful guidance increases the scope of liability for all employers, including the State of Texas in its capacity as an employer. Under our system, States have the sovereign right to enact their own policies regarding things such as bathroom usage, and this is an extreme federal overreach by the federal government.

