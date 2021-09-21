CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

Marcos Alonso: Chelsea Need to Keep Focused Ahead of Aston Villa and Man City Clashes

By Matt Debono
Absolute Chelsea
Absolute Chelsea
 8 days ago

Marcos Alonso knows Chelsea will have a tough 2021/22 campaign following their Champions League triumph, but has told his Chelsea teammates to remain focused ahead of clashes against Aston Villa and Manchester City this week.

Chelsea remain unbeaten this season despite not being at their best, but Alonso has thrived in the opening weeks of the campaign, holding off competition from Ben Chilwell to be their preferred left wing-back as it stands.

It sees Chelsea sitting top of the Premier League and now they are hoping to embark on a cup run on Wednesday night. They face Villa in the Carabao Cup third round before welcoming reigning league champions Manchester City to Stamford Bridge on Saturday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33GSaN_0c3JdLjQ00
(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Both game are of equal importance for different reasons and the Spaniard insists the Blues need to be at the top of their game to get through both unscathed.

What Marcos Alonso said

“After winning the Champions League, I think other teams are more motivated (against Chelsea),” Alonso told the Telegraph. “So we need to train even more and we need to try even harder.

“I think every game is going to be tough this season. The Premier League has got so competitive and we are seeing every week how tough it is to get the three points and to play our football. First we have to focus on the Carabao Cup and then we will think about Manchester City. But it will be another tough and another top game.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0obMA2_0c3JdLjQ00
(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

He added that Chelsea's squad depth will be important over the course of the season and players need to be ready to be called upon.

“These days there are so many games and, of course, there will be games for everybody,” said Alonso.

“I’m sure we’re going to need everyone and we need to be together getting the points because it’s very tough, the Premier League this season, and it’s going to be long and tough to stay up there for the whole year.”

More Chelsea Coverage

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

Comments / 0

Related
ESPN

Chelsea's Marcos Alonso to stop taking a knee: Losing its strength

Chelsea defender Marcos Alonso has said he will stop taking a knee before matches this season because the anti-racism gesture is "losing a bit of strength." Players and staff have been taking a knee prior to kickoff since the Premier League returned to action in June last year to show their support for the Black Lives Matter movement.
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

Edouard Mendy missing for Chelsea’s tie with Aston Villa

Edouard Mendy will miss Chelsea’s Carabao Cup clash with Aston Villa at Stamford Bridge. The Senegal goalkeeper is still battling a hip complaint, and will face a race against time to be fit for Saturday’s Premier League encounter with Manchester City. Christian Pulisic will also be a doubt as the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ben Chilwell
Daily Mail

Edouard Mendy in race against time to be fit for Chelsea's crunch Premier League clash with Manchester City on Saturday as Thomas Tuchel reveals he will NOT play in Aston Villa cup tie

Edouard Mendy will miss Chelsea’s Carabao Cup tie against Aston Villa tomorrow and faces a race against time to be fit for Saturday’s lunchtime showdown with Manchester City. Goalkeeper Mendy missed Chelsea’s 3-0 win at Tottenham due to a hip injury suffered late on in their 1-0 Champions League victory...
PREMIER LEAGUE
chatsports.com

Ilkay Gundogan joins Man City's growing injury list with Pep Guardiola set to play the kids in Carabao Cup clash with Wycombe ahead of daunting trips to Chelsea, PSG and Liverpool

Manchester City's injury problems are mounting ahead of a crucial week of big matches with the news that Ilkay Gundogan is the latest player needing treatment. City boss Pep Guardiola hinted the Germany midfielder was nursing a problem following Saturday's goalless draw with Southampton. He was already without John Stones, Aymeric Laporte, Rodri and Oleksandr Zinchenko against the Saints.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

Marcos Alonso Sends Message to Chelsea Squad Regarding Playing Time

Chelsea's Marcos Alonso has sent a message to his fellow teammates regarding their game time this season as he believes the Blues are 'going to need everyone' to challenge at the top end of the Premier League this season. Thomas Tuchel's side have already started the season in fine fashion,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Shropshire Star

Dean Smith warns Aston Villa of Chelsea power

Dean Smith has warned Villa they face a fierce test whatever the make-up of Chelsea’s team tonight. Both bosses are expected to make extensive changes for the third round Carabao Cup clash at Stamford Bridge. But it is Chelsea chief Thomas Tuchel who has the benefit of selecting from arguably...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cup Game#The Premier League#Spaniard
SPORTbible

Chelsea Vs Aston Villa Prediction, Odds And Team News

Chelsea will be chasing more silverware under Thomas Tuchel when they start their Carabao Cup campaign against Aston Villa on Wednesday night. Earlier this month, the two sides met in the Premier League, with new summer signing Romelu Lukaku leading by example as the Blues ran out 3-0 winners to cement themselves as genuine challengers for the title.
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
Soccer
Manchester City F.C.
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Champions League
Soccer
Aston Villa F.C.
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Romelu Lukaku joins Chelsea teammate Marcos Alonso in questioning taking the knee

Chelsea’s Romelu Lukaku has joined teammate Marcos Alonso in questioning the effectiveness taking a knee is having on the fight against racism.Alonso has stopped because it is ‘losing a bit of strength’ and Lukaku, who has been taking a knee before games, says he still sees insults being thrown around on game day.Lukaku told CNN: “I think we can take stronger positions, basically. Yeah, we are taking the knee, but in the end, everybody’s clapping but... sometimes after the game, you see another insult.”Last season the Premier League, along with the players, joined in a social media blackout to stand...
PREMIER LEAGUE
theprideoflondon.com

Chelsea vs Aston Villa score predictions: Carabao kickoff success

Chelsea hosts Aston Villa for the second time in as many weeks as the Blues kick off their Carabao Cup campaign. Thomas Tuchel’s men were comfortable winners last time out, slotting three past Villa en route to a clean sheet. Nevertheless, both sides are expected to look drastically different in this contest. There will be heavy rotation from Tuchel and Dean Smith as they look to give stars a rest ahead of the weekend’s Premier League fixtures.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Absolute Chelsea

Thomas Tuchel Confirms Massive Chelsea Boost Ahead of Man City Clash

Edouard Mendy has provided Chelsea with a massive boost after Thomas Tuchel confirmed he would return in goal and start for the Blues against Manchester City. The 29-year-old signed for the Blues a year ago today (Friday) and what a year it has been for the Senegalese goalkeeper. He has been a revelation for the Blues and was rewarded with a Champions League trophy in his debut season.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Absolute Chelsea

Petr Cech Makes 'Big Game' Admission Ahead of Man City Clash

Chelsea legend Petr Cech has looked back on previous games against Saturday's opponents Manchester City ahead of the Premier League clash. The goalkeeper faced off against the Citizens several times throughout an illustrious career. Speaking to Chelsea FC ahead of Saturday's fixture, Cech provided some insight on the opposition. "But...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Chelsea boss Tuchel admits Man City clash a six-pointer

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel admits Saturday's clash with Manchester City is a six pointer. The Blues host the champions at 12:30pm. Tuchel said, "Before we talk about the result we need to focus on the input and what we need to deliver. We need to accept that you need the momentum and a bit of luck on your side. Tomorrow after the game we can judge what result it is and if it's deserved.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Absolute Chelsea

Absolute Chelsea

New York City, NY
340
Followers
3K+
Post
309K+
Views
ABOUT

Absolute Chelsea is a FanNation channel featuring the latest News, Highlights, Analysis surrounding the Chelsea FC.

 https://www.si.com/soccer/chelsea

Comments / 0

Community Policy