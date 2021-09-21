Marcos Alonso: Chelsea Need to Keep Focused Ahead of Aston Villa and Man City Clashes

Marcos Alonso knows Chelsea will have a tough 2021/22 campaign following their Champions League triumph, but has told his Chelsea teammates to remain focused ahead of clashes against Aston Villa and Manchester City this week.

Chelsea remain unbeaten this season despite not being at their best, but Alonso has thrived in the opening weeks of the campaign, holding off competition from Ben Chilwell to be their preferred left wing-back as it stands.

It sees Chelsea sitting top of the Premier League and now they are hoping to embark on a cup run on Wednesday night. They face Villa in the Carabao Cup third round before welcoming reigning league champions Manchester City to Stamford Bridge on Saturday.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Both game are of equal importance for different reasons and the Spaniard insists the Blues need to be at the top of their game to get through both unscathed.

What Marcos Alonso said

“After winning the Champions League, I think other teams are more motivated (against Chelsea),” Alonso told the Telegraph. “So we need to train even more and we need to try even harder.

“I think every game is going to be tough this season. The Premier League has got so competitive and we are seeing every week how tough it is to get the three points and to play our football. First we have to focus on the Carabao Cup and then we will think about Manchester City. But it will be another tough and another top game.”

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

He added that Chelsea's squad depth will be important over the course of the season and players need to be ready to be called upon.

“These days there are so many games and, of course, there will be games for everybody,” said Alonso.

“I’m sure we’re going to need everyone and we need to be together getting the points because it’s very tough, the Premier League this season, and it’s going to be long and tough to stay up there for the whole year.”

More Chelsea Coverage

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube