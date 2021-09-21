CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trey Anastasio Band Welcomes New Members at Westville Music Bowl

By Matthew Romano
NYS Music
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhat a Sunday for a summer review in September. Trey Anastasio Band debuted their new lineup at Yale’s Westville Music Bowl in New Haven, CT. During its brief history, TAB has continued to add members, starting as a trio and evolving into an octet. New bassist Dezron Douglas said, “I’ve been familiar with his work with Phish since high school; I’m from Hartford, CT, so you can’t grow up in New England and not know about Phish.”

nysmusic.com

Related
liveforlivemusic.com

Trey Anastasio Band Debuts New Lineup At Thompson’s Point [Photos]

Trey Anastasio Band began its tour with a show on Friday at Thompson’s Point in Portland, ME. The concert notably saw the debut of new bassist Dezron Douglas, as well as the recently-announced substitute saxophone player Cochemea Gastelum. Dlouglas’ addition to TAB was announced earlier this summer following the death of founding bassist Tony Markellis, while Gastelum’s addition was revealed just earlier this week when James Casey announced he would miss the summer tour as he undergoes chemotherapy for colon cancer.
PORTLAND, ME
liveforlivemusic.com

James Casey Reveals Colon Cancer Diagnosis, Taps Stand-In For Trey Anastasio Band Tour

James Casey, the talented saxophonist best known for his work with Trey Anastasio Band, has announced that he has been diagnosed with colon cancer. In a post to his social media accounts on Wednesday, Casey detailed his harrowing medical situation and revealed that seasoned saxophonist Cochemea “Cheme” Gastelum will fill in for him on the upcoming TAB tour as he undergoes treatment. Read the full note from James Casey about his cancer diagnosis below.
CANCER
liveforlivemusic.com

Members Of moe., Lotus, Percy Hill Form New Band, Blue Star Radiation

Members of moe., Lotus, and Percy Hill have announced a new musical collaboration, Blue Star Radiation. The quartet will make its debut on November 18th in Syracuse, NY. The Blue Star Radiation lineup consists of moe. bandmates Rob Derhak (bass) and Vinnie Amico (drums) alongside Lotus’ Tim Palmieri (guitar) and Percy Hill keyboardist Nate Wilson (formerly of Assembly of Dust). This marks the latest musical endeavor for Palmieri, who is set to make his stage debut with Lotus on Thursday at the Ardmore Music Hall in Pennsylvania. Palmieri was called up from Connecticut staple Kung Fu last month to replace founding Lotus guitarist Mike Rempel, who has left the music business to focus on a career in wellness.
MUSIC
JamBase

Trey Anastasio Band Debuts New Lineup In Maine: Recap, Setlist & Photos

Despite a reputation as road dogs, the Trey Anastasio Band might have actually improved its stock during the live-music stoppage of 2020-21. Last autumn, Phish guitarist Trey Anastasio brought comfort and community to our living rooms for eight Friday nights through the inspired virtual residency “The Beacon Jams.” TAB also released the live album Burn It Down, which served as their greatest statement of purpose since the 2002 Trey Anastasio album.
MAINE STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aaron Neville
Person
David Byrne
Person
Trey Anastasio
JamBase

Jeff Cressman Joins Trey Anastasio Band In Boston

Trey Anastasio Band continued their 2021 Tour at Leader Bank Pavilion in Boston on Saturday. TAB welcomed back former trombonist Jeff Cressman, father of current trombonist Natalie Cressman, in place of saxophonist Cochemea “Cheme” Gastelum who had a previously scheduled gig. Gastelum is filling in for James Casey as he undergoes cancer treatment.
BOSTON, MA
JamBase

Greensky Bluegrass Welcomes Holly Bowling & Railroad Earth Members At Red Rocks

Jamgrass act Greensky Bluegrass closed out a three-night stand at Red Rocks on Sunday with help from keyboardist Holly Bowling and members of Railroad Earth. Bowling joined the band for most of last night’s show at the iconic Morrison, Colorado venue, while RRE’s John Skehan, Tim Carbone and Todd Sheaffer also contributed to the encore.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Music#The Band#Ct#Westville Music Bowl#Yale#Tab#Nys Music#Curlews#Radio City Music Hall
liveforlivemusic.com

Pared-Down Trey Anastasio Band Serves Up Two Improv-Heavy Shows In North Carolina [Videos]

Trey Anastasio Band fans in North Carolina were undoubtedly a little disappointed on Saturday afternoon when the group announced that vocalist/trumpet player Jennifer Hartswick had tested positive for COVID-19 ahead of a two-night, two-city run this weekend. But spurred by the unfortunate news—and the new-look lineup it imposed—the band turned in a pair of thrilling, improv-heavy performances in Charlotte and Asheville featuring deep takes on Phish favorites.
MUSIC
JamBase

Trey Anastasio Band With Jon Fishman Delivers 4-Song 1st Set In Pittsburgh

Trey Anastasio Band went heavy on the jams with Phish drummer Jon Fishman behind the kit on Wednesday night in Pittsburgh. Fish, guitarist Trey Anastasio, keyboardist Ray Paczkowski, percussionist Cyro Baptista and bassist Dezron Douglas solely played songs included in the Phish live repertoire last night at Stage AE beginning with a four-song first set.
PITTSBURGH, PA
NYS Music

Spaghetti Eastern Music Releases Solo Electric Guitar Score from Dance Piece “2 x 2 x 4”

In collaboration with P.S. 122 co-founder and performance artist Charles Dennis, Spaghetti Eastern Music today releases a solo electric guitar score for the dance piece “2 X 2 X 4.” Recorded live at Avant-Garde Arama Festival in Woodstock in July 2021, the three-track, 20-minute collection is available as a digital download exclusively on Spaghetti Eastern Music’s Bandcamp site, via Bad Egg Records 3100.
ROCK MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NYS Music

Soul Blind Aim to Please with new EP “Third Chain”

Soul Blind is out to impress us once again. The Hudson Valley based alternative rock band has released their new EP Third Chain on Other People Records. Drawing from The Smashing Pumpkins, Alice in Chains, and Deftones, Soul Blind releases a nostalgic track that mimics something out of the 90s.
MUSIC
NBC Philadelphia

Brooklyn Bowl Set to Rock Fishtown With Music, Bowling

More details are emerging regarding Brooklyn Bowl's entry into Philadelphia, reports the Philadelphia Business Journal. The popular New York bowling alley, restaurant and live music venue will debut in Fishtown with opening performances from DJ Questlove, DJ Logic and George Porter Jr. spanning Nov. 4-6. The Philadelphia Business Journal first...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NYS Music

50th Anniversary Reissue of Eugene McDaniels’ ‘Banned’ Soul Jazz Classic, “Headless Heroes of the Apocalypse”

Questlove called him a “genius” and Prince had his music on his party playlist. Living Colour founder Vernon Reid dubbed him a “lodestone for the alternative hip hop of later generations” and singer/activist Aloe Blacc compared his lyrics to Gil-Scott Heron and Marvin Gaye, but “only 10 times more potent!” The Beastie Boys, A Tribe Called Quest, Pete Rock, Gravediggaz, Organized Confusion, Busta Rhymes, De La Soul and many others have sampled his tracks. And the whip-smart, savage political tenor of his work, especially his just-reissued 1971 classic, Headless Heroes of the Apocalypse (Real Gone Music), got Eugene McDaniels “banned” from the airwaves by no less of an authority than piano-plucking’ President Richard Nixon.
MUSIC
NYS Music

Sunday Gospel Blues with Robert Cray at Homer Center for the Arts

Robert Cray and his four piece ensemble helped turn the Homer Center for the Arts into a Sunday soul release of blues on September 26. In just over 40 years, Cray and his band have recorded 20 studio releases, as well as co-wrote and performed on Eric Clapton’s iconic blues piece “Old Love.” When Producer Steve Jordan worked with Robert in the studio, he said the artist has to be able “to perform at a live capacity, a very high level. The way Robert sings and plays, that’s at the highest level. So, boom. We got that.”
PERFORMING ARTS
NYS Music

Phish announce 4 nights at Madison Square Garden for New Years Eve Run

Vermont jam-lords Phish will celebrate the end of 2021 with four nights at Madison Square Garden, capping off a remarkable year for the group. Tickets for Phish at Madison Square Garden are available via lottery starting now through Monday, October 4th at noon ET). Public on sale begins on October 8 at noon via Phish.com.
LOTTERY
Rolling Stone

Bruce Springsteen on Why He’s Finally Releasing His Full 1979 ‘No Nukes’ Shows

During the early days of the E Street Band, Bruce Springsteen resisted nearly every opportunity to capture the magic of their live show on film. “I had some voodoo thing about that,” he tells Rolling Stone a few hours before taking the stage for one of his final Broadway shows. “Film and television were relatively cool mediums, and we were a hot band. I said, ‘If you want to feel that heat, you need to be at that show.'” He made a rare exception to that rule in September 1979, when he agreed to perform at two No Nukes benefit concerts...
MUSIC
Fox News

Steven Van Zandt says Bruce Springsteen is 'playing a character' as he reflects on fallout

Steven Van Zandt is reflecting on his public fallout with Bruce Springsteen and the impact it had on both of their careers. Having played guitar for Springsteen’s E Street Band since the early 1980s, Van Zandt, now 70, opened up in his memoir, "Unrequited Infatuations," about a fight he had with Springsteen, now 72, during the band’s recording of "Born in the USA." The incident ultimately led to Van Zandt walking away from the band right before its big break.
CELEBRITIES

