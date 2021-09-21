Gaw Capital Partners launches new real estate fund in Hong Kong
Gaw Capital Partners has opened a new fund to real estate investors, Gateway Real Estate Fund VII (Hong Kong). Gaw Capital Partners is a private equity fund management company focused on real estate markets in Asia Pacific and other high barrier-to-entry markets globally. The firm's investments span the entire spectrum of real estate sectors, including residential development, offices, retail malls, hospitality, logistics warehouses and internet data center projects.irei.com
