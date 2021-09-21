CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Retail

Gaw Capital Partners launches new real estate fund in Hong Kong

By Kali Persall
irei.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGaw Capital Partners has opened a new fund to real estate investors, Gateway Real Estate Fund VII (Hong Kong). Gaw Capital Partners is a private equity fund management company focused on real estate markets in Asia Pacific and other high barrier-to-entry markets globally. The firm's investments span the entire spectrum of real estate sectors, including residential development, offices, retail malls, hospitality, logistics warehouses and internet data center projects.

irei.com

Comments / 0

Related
irei.com

Catella European Residential III Fund reaches €750m

The Catella European Residential III Fund (CER III) has brought in more than €270 million ($315 million) in mandate commitments, bringing the fund’s total equity to €750 million ($876 million) since its initial launch two years ago. The investors included Norway’s largest pension company KLP and a group of eight...
MARKETS
irei.com

Arrow Capital Partners makes additional investment in Spanish logistics

Arrow Capital Partners, the investor and operator of real estate in Europe and Asia Pacific, has made a further investment in a major warehouse in Madrid for its €3 billion ($3.4 billion) Strategic Industrial Real Estate (SIRE) platform backed by Cerberus. Last year, Arrow acquired 80 percent of a 68,800-square-meter...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hong Kong#Private Equity Fund#Sec#Gaw Capital Partners#Gateway Real Estate Funds
irei.com

Dune Real Estate Partners names chief administrative officer – investments

Dune Real Estate Partners has named Elizabeth Burban to the newly created position of chief administrative officer – investments. Based in the firm’s New York office, Burban will be responsible for overseeing the day-to-day operations of Dune’s sourcing, asset-management and project-management functions to support the firm’s investment team. Burban joins...
REAL ESTATE
irei.com

Carlyle and Montano to invest in German urban logistics market

Carlyle and Montano Real Estate have formed a joint partnership to invest in logistics properties with a focus on distribution assets in prime urban locations in Germany. Under the terms of the new partnership, Montano will take control of the asset management of Carlyle’s existing 12 distribution logistics properties across Germany, which were acquired by Carlyle through European Carlyle Europe Realty (CER), a €540 million ($627 million) pan-European real estate fund. Montano will work together with Carlyle to further grow the portfolio on behalf of the discretionary fund managed by CER. The partnership will predominantly focus on logistics assets in German cities with strong demographic and economic fundamentals. Carlyle and Montano will look to add value by implementing active asset management and leasing strategy, including refurbishments and selective repositionings. The partnership aims to grow the overall portfolio to €500 million ($581 million) over the coming.
BUSINESS
irei.com

CalSTRS commits $450m to Artemis, AEW real estate funds

The $318.4 billion California State Teachers’ Retirement System (CalSTRS) has committed a total of $300 million to Artemis Real Estate Partners Healthcare Fund II and a coinvestment fund alongside the vehicle, according to a recent investment report. The pension fund placed $150 million in each vehicle. Artemis Real Estate Partners,...
REAL ESTATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Private Equity
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
NewsBreak
Real Estate Investment
Country
China
irei.com

Hana to deploy $500m on Tishman Speyer initiatives

Tishman Speyer and Hana Financial Group (HFG) have formed a strategic partnership that will co-invest in a diverse range of asset classes in the United States, Europe and Asia. According to the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU), HFG will deploy up to $500 million of equity capital over the next two...
BUSINESS
irei.com

Swiss Life Asset Managers buys 2,535-rental unit portfolio

Domicil Real Estate Group, an investment and asset manager based in Germany, has acquired the “NOW” residential portfolio as part of an asset deal. The financial terms were not disclosed; however, the seller is a fund of Swiss Life Asset Managers. The transaction comprises 86 residential properties spread across 20...
REAL ESTATE
irei.com

Hines launches new European management services, acquires Helix

Hines has plans to acquire Helix, a U.K. specialist commercial property management company, signaling the launch of its new customer-centric and experience-focused management services and operations platform in Europe. The completion of the acquisition is subject to FCA approval. Based in London, Helix has a dedicated team of 60 professionals...
BUSINESS
irei.com

Bell Partners sells apartment assets worth $1.8b

Bell Partners has sold 23 apartment communities for more than $1.8 billion. The assets, located across the United States, were a part of multiple investment vehicles managed by the company. In addition to the recent dispositions, Bell Partners has been actively investing capital on behalf of Bell Value-Add Fund VII...
REAL ESTATE
irei.com

French institutional investors push SCOR Real Estate Loans IV to final close

SCOR Investment Partners has completed a final closing of the SCOR Real Estate Loans IV fund, the fourth generation of the asset manager’s senior real estate loan funds, with €629 million ($736 million) in capital commitments. The capital came from French institutional investors. The firm has now raised more than...
REAL ESTATE
irei.com

CDPQ launches new climate strategy

The Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec (CDPQ) has set a goal of achieving a net-zero portfolio by 2050. Since implementing the organization's first climate strategy in 2017, the Canadian institutional investor has surpassed its targets and is now looking to intensify its efforts. CDPQ said it will base...
ECONOMY
irei.com

Abacus Capital Group sells equity interest to AMG

Abacus Capital Group has sold a majority equity interest to Affiliated Managers Group (AMG). After the closing of the transaction, Abacus senior management will continue to hold a substantial portion of the equity of the firm and direct its day-to-day operations, consistent with AMG’s partnership approach, which is recognized by the marketplace for preserving the operating and investment independence of AMG Affiliates.
BUSINESS
irei.com

South Carolina Retirement System commits to CBRE IM, Brookfield funds

The $39.2 billion South Carolina Retirement System Investment Commission has disclosed some $350 million in commitments to real estate funds managed by CBRE Investment Management (formerly known as CBRE Global Investors) and Brookfield Asset Management. South Carolina put $250 million in the open-end CBRE U.S. Core Partners and $100 million...
REAL ESTATE
irei.com

In Focus: Chase McWhorter on key themes and perspectives on real estate and infrastructure

Chase McWhorter, managing director of Institutional Real Estate, Americas and former managing director of Institutional Investing in Infrastructure (i3), discusses key themes emerging from in IREI’s virtual roundtables, such as how industry participants are managing risk around the pandemic, ESG considerations and how the investment community is taking a more holistic view of real assets. (09/2021)
REAL ESTATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy