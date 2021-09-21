Texas Association of Municipal Information Officers
The Harris County Office of Homeland Security & Emergency Management (HCOHSEM) was honored with state best innovation award at the annual Texas Association of Municipal Information Officers (TAMIO) conference in Round Rock. HCOHSEM is one of many jurisdictions that have faced the unprecedented challenge of providing clear public information on COVID-19. As the emergency management agency for the third largest county in the nation, HCOHSEM created the COVID-19 StoryMap to create awareness and educate the […]thekatynews.com
