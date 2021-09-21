Hispanic Heritage Month
In recognition of Hispanic Heritage Month, September 15-October 15, Fort Bend County Libraries will host an online presentation, “Answering the Call: Latinos & World War II,” on Tuesday, October 5, beginning at 3:00 pm. The program will be live-streamed via Webex, so that it can be viewed from home. Dr. Jesus J. Esparza, an assistant professor of History at Texas Southern University, will talk about contributions made by Latinos to World War II. Gain a better […]thekatynews.com
