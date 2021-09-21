CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Halo Infinite’ to hold two multiplayer test weekends

By Matt Kamen
NME
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDeveloper 343 Industries‘ upcoming sci-fi shooter Halo Infinite will host two back-to-back test weekends to put its evolving multiplayer matches through their paces. As announced in a blog post on the Halo Waypoint, the game will see the first test running from September 23-26, and the second from September 30-October 3. While a previous trial pitched players against bots, 343 says the upcoming sessions will see the studio “taking things up a notch and testing out full-blown multiplayer”, and that “our primary goal for these two tech previews will be to test our online services at a larger scale than ever before”.

