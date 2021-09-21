‘Halo Infinite’ to hold two multiplayer test weekends

Halo is an iconic Xbox exclusive franchise. We have seen several installments release over the years across the PC and Xbox consoles. However, fans are looking towards the next extensive installment for the franchise, Halo Infinite. This video game installment was slated to release in 2020, but developers had pushed the game back after their failure to capture fan’s interest in a gameplay trailer. This has allowed the studio to tweak the game a bit more before it’s ready for a marketplace launch. With that said, fans have been able to try the multiplayer component out already.

