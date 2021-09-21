CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ibiza clubs may be allowed reopen next month

By DJ Mag Staff
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIbiza clubs may be allowed to reopen from next month. According to a new report from Majorca Daily Bulletin, The Nightlife Employer’s Association, Abone, is hoping that clubs and other venues in the Balearic Islands will be allowed to reopen their doors from October following positive meetings with the Balearic government.

