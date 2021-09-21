Ibiza clubs may be allowed reopen next month

Berkeley's landmark restaurant Chez Panisse has decided not to reopen its dining room next month as planned, but is putting off a full reopening until next year. Back in June, when things were looking rosier for the pandemic in California, Chez Panisse announced that its reservation books would be opening in September, in preparation for an October reopening of its dining rooms. But at a small event in late August to mark the restaurant's 50th anniversary, staff and owner Alice Waters skirted the question of when, exactly, reservations were coming available, as Berkeleyside noted. And on Wednesday afternoon, the restaurant announced its decision via Instagram, saying that both the downstairs and the cafe would reopen at the same time "shortly after the new year."

BERKELEY, CA ・ 6 DAYS AGO