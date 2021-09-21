Clinch still to come, Rays announce postseason ticket plans

Fans cheer and wave towels during Game 4 of the American League Division Series (ALDS) between the Tampa Bay Rays and the Houston Astros on Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019 in St. Petersburg. [ MARTHA ASENCIO-RHINE | Times ]

ST. PETERSBURG — The Rays players are still working on clinching a playoff spot, with the chance to do it as soon as tonight. Team officials already have a plan in place to sell tickets to potential first-round games at Tropicana Field.

The Rays announced Tuesday that tickets for a potential wild-card game and all division series games will go on sale Sept. 30 at 3 p.m.

As usual, the Rays will hold several pre-sales for season members and Rays Insiders. Anyone signing up for the Rays Insider email newsletter by noon Sept. 28 will be eligible for a pre-sale opportunity; see RaysBaseball.com/Postseason.

The team also said that any fans who purchase a 2022 traditional season membership will be eligible to buy a 2021 postseason package, which includes tickets for every potential Rays postseason home game; see RaysBaseball.com/SeasonMembership.

Also, the team said a limited number of suites and party areas are available for postseason home games, with a non-refundable deposit for the 2022 required; see RaysBaseball.com/Postseason.

