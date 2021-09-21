CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clinch still to come, Rays announce postseason ticket plans

By Marc Topkin
Tampa Bay Times
Tampa Bay Times
 8 days ago
Fans cheer and wave towels during Game 4 of the American League Division Series (ALDS) between the Tampa Bay Rays and the Houston Astros on Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019 in St. Petersburg. [ MARTHA ASENCIO-RHINE | Times ]

ST. PETERSBURG — The Rays players are still working on clinching a playoff spot, with the chance to do it as soon as tonight. Team officials already have a plan in place to sell tickets to potential first-round games at Tropicana Field.

The Rays announced Tuesday that tickets for a potential wild-card game and all division series games will go on sale Sept. 30 at 3 p.m.

As usual, the Rays will hold several pre-sales for season members and Rays Insiders. Anyone signing up for the Rays Insider email newsletter by noon Sept. 28 will be eligible for a pre-sale opportunity; see RaysBaseball.com/Postseason.

The team also said that any fans who purchase a 2022 traditional season membership will be eligible to buy a 2021 postseason package, which includes tickets for every potential Rays postseason home game; see RaysBaseball.com/SeasonMembership.

Also, the team said a limited number of suites and party areas are available for postseason home games, with a non-refundable deposit for the 2022 required; see RaysBaseball.com/Postseason.

WVNews

Rays clinch 2nd consecutive AL East crown

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Rays clinched their second straight AL East title, with Mike Zunino hitting a go-ahead homer and Brandon Lowe later adding a pair of RBI doubles to beat the Miami Marlins 7-3 on Saturday night. Pete Fairbanks retired Lewis Brinson on a foul popup...
MLB
midfloridanewspapers.com

Rays clinch 2nd straight AL East title

ST. PETERSBURG — In a division loaded with big-budget teams, this is becoming a familiar picture: the Tampa Bay Rays gathering on the mound, posing for a photo as AL East champions. The Rays clinched their second straight division title, with Mike Zunino hitting a go-ahead homer and Brandon Lowe...
MLB
Over the Monster

MLB Playoff Race Update: The Rays clinch the East

With time running out in the regular season, the races around the league are coming down to the wire. That does include the American League wildcard, in which the Red Sox are stuck in a tight race, but also the rest of the league as well. For those interested in that league-wide picture, we’ll be providing a daily update the rest of the season on the state of races around baseball.
MLB
Dodger Insider

How do the Rays Use This Week to Help for the Postseason?

Tampa Bay heads on the road this week for the final six regular season games. With a record tying 97th victory on Sunday, the Rays are in a great spot. So what’s important in these final contests?. Home Field: At 97–59, Tampa Bay is in almost a perfect position. Unless...
MLB
CBS Sports

Rays still pursuing two-city plan with Montreal, plan to promote idea at Tropicana Field during MLB playoffs

The Tampa Bay Rays recently wrapped up a second straight AL East title, and they're on target to set the franchise record for wins in a season. While the focus is certainly on repeating as AL champs and winning the World Series for the first time ever, the Rays are also making time to promote anew their plan to divvy up future games between their current home in St. Petersburg and Montreal, Canada.
MLB
Central Illinois Proud

In Houston, Rays still trying to clinch home field

Orthodoxy isn’t exactly a calling card of the Tampa Bay Rays, so the decision to lift right-hander Michael Wacha following five hitless innings with just 61 pitches on his ledger wasn’t a surprise Tuesday. Wacha was long gone by the time the visiting Rays fell 4-3 on a walk-off walk...
MLB
chatsports.com

Tough loss in Houston leaves Rays still looking to clinch best AL record

HOUSTON — Rays reliever JT Chargois walked two Houston batters with the bases loaded in the ninth inning, propelling the Astros to a 4-3 win over Tampa Bay on Tuesday night that snapped a four-game skid and moved them closer to securing a postseason berth. “We needed this one,” Altuve...
MLB
MLB

Astros fall to Rays, clinch still on hold

HOUSTON -- The wait continues for the Astros. With a chance to clinch the American League West title on Wednesday night at Minute Maid Park, the Astros were walloped, 7-0, by the Rays. The Astros’ loss combined with the Mariners’ 4-2 win over the A’s on Wednesday in Seattle means Houston’s magic number to clinch the division remains at one.
MLB
