Aqua PA looks to raise water and wastewater rates statewide. PUC reviewing request.
STATE--Water and wastewater utility, Aqua Pennsylvania, recently proposed an average 17 percent monthly rate increase for residents across the state beginning as early as mid-October should it clear PA's Public Utility Commission (PUC). The water utility argues the increase is necessary to bolster the diminished rate of return on investments made to various systems between 2018 and 2023.www.poconorecord.com
