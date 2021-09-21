King Britt's Blacktronika university class announces Theo Parrish, Flying Lotus, Amp Fiddler, more for autumn term

Ask six of your friends what they think about country music. Three of them will scoff at the idea of ever giving the hillbilly backwoods bullshit its credit. The other three will break out into a show tune of “Dixieland Delight.” Point is — general opinions on country music are aggressively divisive. Enter Zac Brown Band — music listeners of all ages know and enjoy at least one song. The Georgia collective has amassed a hefty discography during fourteen years of major label success. Their debut studio project, The Foundation, put Brown and company on the map with “Chicken Fried.” The cookout classic remained on Billboard charts for twenty-five weeks, giving the group more than enough time to relish in national appearances, increasingly large venues and plans for creation to come. Their next record was a monster. Quantitatively, 2010’s You Get What You Give would set the highest bar for country artists across the country. Certified 3x Platinum, top spot on Billboard, and five separate singles peaking at number 1. It was official — Zac Brown Band was country music’s team captain and would stay in that position for a couple of years to come.

