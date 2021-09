William Shakespeare’s 1606 stage play, Macbeth, has been one of his works that have transcended time. The themes of power, the lengths one will go to get it, supernatural forces, and the anxieties prophetic words may cause – it’s many themes that can apply to a modern medium. Although adapted for the big screen, director Rob Cohen is mindful of the small stage. The Shakespearean verses have been left untouched, where the pacing of the film and the immensely talented cast can bend them not to overwhelm the audience. The talented production designer Stefan Dechant and cinematographer Bruno Delbonnel work together to create an atmosphere that you will marvel at for its beauty and emphasize tragedy in every sense of the word.

MOVIES ・ 10 HOURS AGO