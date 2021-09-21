Cabaret Voltaire’s Richard H. Kirk dies, aged 65

Steven Van Zandt is reflecting on his public fallout with Bruce Springsteen and the impact it had on both of their careers. Having played guitar for Springsteen’s E Street Band since the early 1980s, Van Zandt, now 70, opened up in his memoir, "Unrequited Infatuations," about a fight he had with Springsteen, now 72, during the band’s recording of "Born in the USA." The incident ultimately led to Van Zandt walking away from the band right before its big break.

