CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Cabaret Voltaire’s Richard H. Kirk dies, aged 65

By Eoin Murray
djmag.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRichard H. Kirk, the electronic musician best known as founder of pioneering industrial group Cabaret Voltaire has died, aged 65. The news was confirmed in a statement by his label Mute, who said: “It is with great sadness that we confirm our great and dear friend, Richard H. Kirk has passed away. Richard was a towering creative genius who led a singular and driven path throughout his life and musical career. We will miss him so much.”

djmag.com

Comments / 0

Related
Clash

New Order, Steve Albini, LoneLady Salute Richard H. Kirk

Figures across the music spectrum have paused to remember Cabaret Voltaire co-founder Richard H. Kirk. A key figure in the development of British electronic music, Richard H. Kirk forged Cabaret Voltaire - along with his co-conspirator - in the aftermath of punk. Building a fresh lexicon, songs such as 'Nag...
MUSIC
The Quietus

Inscriber Of The Future: Remembering Richard H. Kirk

Richard H. Kirk’s astonishing and audacious music inscribed the future in which we’re presently living, says David Stubbs, as he remembers the pioneering Cabaret Voltaire musician following his death aged 65. With Cabaret Voltaire and working alone, Richard H. Kirk, who has left us far too soon at the age...
MUSIC
The Independent

Tom Ford’s husband Richard Buckley dies aged 72

Tom Ford’s partner of 35 years Richard Buckley, has passed away peacefully from natural causes at their Los Angeles home on Sunday night. The fashion journalist and the clothing icon met at a New York fashion show in 1986 and married in 2014 after same-sex marriage was legalized in the US.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Richard H. Kirk
Person
Marshall Jefferson
Person
Voltaire
Person
Brian Eno
Person
Chris Watson
djmag.com

Premiere: Dimension 23 ‘I.M.O.K. R.O.U.K. (Or:la Remix)’

Brame & Hamo’s Tiernan McMorrow, aka Spray, has launched an eponymous label with a reissue of Dimension 23’s 1997 track ‘I.M.O.K. R.O.U.K.’. Originally intended to be released in 2020, to mark the track’s 23rd anniversary, the reissue will now land on 1st October, accompanied by a remix from Céad boss Or:la and another classic Dimension 23 cut, ‘12,000 Ravers’.
MUSIC
Variety

Jack White Plays Blazing Live Sets to Celebrate Third Man Records’ London Opening

Jack White made sure the opening of his Third Man Records Store in London over the weekend was a memorable event, playing a special set for an invite-only audience in the store’s Blue Basement performance space before moving outside and rocking neighbors with a short set on artist Damien Hirst’s nearby balcony. White — now sporting blue-dyed hair — drummer Daru Jones and bassist Dominic John Davis reeled off songs like “Dead Leaves and the Dirty Ground,” “Lazaretto” and of course “Seven Nation Army.” See highlights in the video below. Located on Marshall Street in the heart of London’s historic Soho...
MUSIC
codelist.biz

Jack Nicholson: This handsome guy is his son – guys

Definitely not a cuckoo child of the man who “flew over the cuckoo’s nest”!. He definitely got the chewing bar from his father! Hollywood legend and Hollywood offspring side by side: Hollywood legend Jack Nicholson (77) and his son Raymond (22) presented themselves together in the Hamptons near New York with a sympathetic “Shining” grin.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Electronic Music#Roxy Music#Diy#Rough Trade#Nag Nag Nag#Red Mecca#Berlin Atonal#Dekmantel#The Voice Of America
soultracks.com

Soul singing and songwriting star Andrea Martin dies at age 49

(September 27, 2021) In a year that has given us too many deaths of artists we love, it somehow feels even more painful when someone this young passes. And tonight we’re sad to report the death of singer, songwriter and producer supreme, Andrea Martin, at age 49. Notice was posted on social media by Martin’s longtime writing partner, Ivan Matias. No cause of death was disclosed.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Shania Twain wows in top hat and bodysuit in star-studded celebration video

Shania Twain is one of the most famous country stars in the world, and over the years she's experimented with many genres of music. And over the weekend, the award-winning star delighted fans after appearing in a star-studded TikTok video with fellow country singer Taylor Swift. The pay it forward...
MUSIC
nickiswift.com

The Tragic Death Of R&B Singer-Songwriter Andrea Martin

Legendary singer and songwriter Andrea Martin died on September 27 at the age of 49. Martin wrote songs for iconic artists such as Monica, En Vogue, Toni Braxton, Leona Lewis, Melanie Fiona, Fantasia Barrino, Jennifer Hudson, and more, per Mirror. Her death was announced in a statement on her Instagram Story, but it did not give her cause of death.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Place
Berlin, DE
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Music
Fox News

Steven Van Zandt says Bruce Springsteen is 'playing a character' as he reflects on fallout

Steven Van Zandt is reflecting on his public fallout with Bruce Springsteen and the impact it had on both of their careers. Having played guitar for Springsteen’s E Street Band since the early 1980s, Van Zandt, now 70, opened up in his memoir, "Unrequited Infatuations," about a fight he had with Springsteen, now 72, during the band’s recording of "Born in the USA." The incident ultimately led to Van Zandt walking away from the band right before its big break.
CELEBRITIES
Loudwire

Judas Priest’s Rob Halford Picks His 10 Favorite Songs of All Time

Judas Priest singer Rob Halford — the "Metal God" — recently was included among more than 250 musicians, journalists and other music figures who submitted ballots for Rolling Stone's newly revised ranking of the music magazine's "500 Greatest Songs of All Time." On Sept. 21, the Priest icon broke down...
MUSIC
DoYouRemember?

Our Top 10 Hard Rock Bands Of The 1970s

There’s just something about the raw energy of hard rock that really gets the blood flowing. Buzzing guitars, pounding drums, and screaming vocals combine to create some of the best, most heart-pounding music you’ll ever hear. Whether it was The Stooges searching and destroying in the ’60s or Guns n’ Roses welcoming us to the jungle in the ’80s, there’s no party like a hard rock party.
MUSIC
NME

Elton John calls Metallica’s ‘Nothing Else Matters’ “one of the best songs ever written”

Elton John moved Metallica frontman James Hetfield to tears after calling the band’s track ‘Nothing Else Matters’ “one of the best songs ever written”. The rock outfit appeared on Thursday’s (September 9) instalment of The Howard Stern Show, to promote their new covers album ‘The Metallica Blacklist’. They were joined by Miley Cyrus for a performance of ‘Nothing Else Matters’, which she, John, Yo-Yo Ma, Robert Trujillo, WATT and Red Hot Chili Peppers‘ drummer Chad Smith covered for the record.
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy