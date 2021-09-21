Cabaret Voltaire’s Richard H. Kirk dies, aged 65
Richard H. Kirk, the electronic musician best known as founder of pioneering industrial group Cabaret Voltaire has died, aged 65. The news was confirmed in a statement by his label Mute, who said: “It is with great sadness that we confirm our great and dear friend, Richard H. Kirk has passed away. Richard was a towering creative genius who led a singular and driven path throughout his life and musical career. We will miss him so much.”djmag.com
