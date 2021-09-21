CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Biden Bets On Rapid COVID Tests But They Can Be Hard To Find

By KDWN Newsroom
KDWN
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is betting on millions more rapid, at-home tests to help curb the latest deadly wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. Surging infections are overloading hospitals and threatening to shutter classrooms around the country. But the tests have already disappeared from pharmacy shelves in many parts of the U.S., and manufacturers warn it will take them weeks to ramp up production. That production was slashed after demand for the tests plummeted over the summer. The latest shortage is another painful reminder that the U.S. has yet to successfully manage its testing supplies, let alone deploy them in the type of systematic way that could quickly crush outbreaks in schools, workplaces and communities.

kdwn.com

Comments / 0

Related
WXIA 11 Alive

Home Depot responds to Biden vaccine mandate

ATLANTA — The Home Depot, one of Georgia's largest employers, said in a statement Friday it was "evaluating" things after President Joe Biden announced new regulations to require employees of larger businesses to get vaccinated or submit to weekly COVID testing. The Atlanta-based company, with thousands of employees in Georgia...
ATLANTA, GA
Best Life

If You're Unvaccinated, the White House Has a New Warning for You

Even in the face of the Delta variant, a growing body of evidence shows that being vaccinated is an effective way to protect yourself from COVID-19—especially in preventing death or hospitalization from the disease. Recently, full approval of the Pfizer vaccine from the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) led to a surge in new mandates to be put in place by local officials, making the shots a requirement to enter certain businesses such as bars, restaurants, theaters, and gyms. But while such changes have so far been limited to the city or state level, the White House has made it clear that a major set of changes is coming very soon and warning that those who are unvaccinated may feel the effects.
U.S. POLITICS
TheDailyBeast

Biden’s Loads of Little Lies Are Finally Catching Up With Him

The Biden administration suggested this week that the 15,000 Haitian migrants under a bridge in Del Rio, Texas, were being “swiftly” deported. But on Tuesday, two U.S. officials told the Associated Press that Haitians had been released into the interior of the U.S. on a “very, very large scale” with “notices to appear at an immigration office within 60 days” (which means we may never see some of them again).
IMMIGRATION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Business Insider

After Biden announcement, Fauci predicts 'many, many' more vaccine mandates to compel enough Americans to get COVID-19 shots

"Many, many" more local vaccine mandates are coming, Dr. Anthony Fauci predicted Sunday. About 75 million eligible Americans are unvaccinated, Fauci said. The comments came after the Biden administration's sweeping new vaccine rules. "Many, many more mandates" will come on top of the Biden administrations' new vaccine restrictions, Dr. Anthony...
PHARMACEUTICALS
Reuters

Biden has lost a key battle against the super-rich

WASHINGTON, Sept 28 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Joe Biden has lost an important battle against the so-called 1%. The U.S. president repeatedly pledged that the super-rich and corporations would pay their fair share in taxes under his leadership. They’ll almost certainly pay more – just not enough to live up to his original promise.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
mediaite.com

WATCH: Psaki Bristles At Peter Alexander’s Suggestion That Biden’s Covid Measures Are ‘About Poll Numbers’

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki bristled at NBC News correspondent Peter Alexander’s suggestion that President Joe Biden’s latest round of COVID-19 measures are a response to plunging poll numbers. At Thursday’s briefing, just hours before the president delivered a speech in which he announced a six-prong plan of attack...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Overloading#U S#Biden Bets On#Ap
siouxlandproud.com

COVID-19 rapid test shortage leaves Siouxlanders waiting for results

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Demand for COVID testing has increased since last year according to health officials, but patients may find same-day COVID-19 test results in short supply. Some Siouxland urgent care clinics may not have rapid testing available for patients, leaving them to wait up to three days...
SIOUX CITY, IA
Washington Examiner

Why does Biden keep talking as if COVID-19 vaccines don't work?

When President Joe Biden announced his intention to require workers to be vaccinated, he made a peculiar statement. It could have been another Biden malapropism, but if it wasn't, Biden's comment is telling. "We're going to protect vaccinated workers from unvaccinated co-workers," Biden said. "We're going to reduce the spread...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Boston 25 News WFXT

The Latest: Ramping up rapid COVID-19 tests for home, school

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden is betting on millions more rapid, at-home tests to help curb the latest deadly wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. Surging infections are overloading hospitals and threatening to shutter some classrooms. However, the tests are quickly disappearing from pharmacy shelves in many parts of the U.S., and manufacturers say it will take them weeks to ramp up production. Production was decreased after demand for the tests plummeted in early summer.
PUBLIC HEALTH
washingtoninformer.com

MoCo Schools, Now With COVID Rapid Tests, Updates Quarantine Policy

Montgomery County Public Schools has again updated its coronavirus quarantining policy now that rapid antigen tests are available to the system’s schools. The new policy states that close contacts of a symptomatic student with a negative rapid test won’t be asked to quarantine, though a follow-up PCR test, which is more accurate, is recommended for the student. If that test is also negative, close contacts won’t need to quarantine, but if a positive result emerges, unvaccinated close contacts will need to quarantine.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy