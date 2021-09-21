CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

J&J: Booster Dose Of Its COVID Shot Prompts Strong Response

By KDWN Newsroom
KDWN
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLONDON (AP) — Johnson & Johnson says a booster dose to its one-shot coronavirus vaccine provides a strong immune response months after people receive a first dose. The company said Tuesday an extra dose — given two months or six months after the initial shot — revved up protection. The results haven’t yet been published or vetted by other scientists. The J&J vaccine was considered an important tool in fighting the pandemic because it requires only one shot. But even as rollout began, the company already was running a global test of whether a two-dose course might be more effective.

kdwn.com

Comments / 0

Related
deseret.com

The CDC reveals the real side effects of the third COVID-19 booster shot

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Tuesday that Americans who received the third dose of the coronavirus vaccine will experience similar side effects as the second shot. “Most reported local and systemic reactions were mild to moderate, transient, and most frequently reported the day after vaccination,” the study’s...
PUBLIC HEALTH
KDWN

U.S. Sets The Stage For COVID Booster Shots For Millions

The U.S. vaccination drive against COVID-19 is poised for a major new phase: Government advisers on Thursday recommended booster doses of Pfizer’s vaccine for millions of Americans. This, despite concern that the extra shots will do little to slow the pandemic. Advisers to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended the extra doses for people 65 and older, nursing home residents, and those ages 50 to 64 with underlying medical conditions — once they’re at least six months past their last Pfizer dose. It also said people ages 18 to 49 with underlying conditions could choose a booster.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Booster Dose#Immune Response#Ap#J J
healthday.com

Booster Dose of J&J COVID-19 Vaccine May Increase Immunity

TUESDAY, Sept. 21, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Getting a second dose of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine substantially increased its protection, the company announced Tuesday. According to the results of a new clinical trial, two doses of the vaccine boost immunity to 94 percent from the 74 percent offered...
PUBLIC HEALTH
investing.com

J&J Gains on Claims Its Booster Shot Raises Immunity Against Covid

Investing.com – Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ ) stock traded more than 1% up in Tuesday’s premarket on encouraging results from a phase-III real-world study on a booster dose of its Covid-19 vaccine. The company said its booster shot is 94% effective when administered two months after the first dose....
INDUSTRY
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Just Gave This Warning to People Who Got Moderna or J&J

On Friday, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's (FDA) Advisory Committee ruled that booster shots are not recommended for the average person, only those who are 65 and older and those who are immunocompromised or otherwise high risk for a severe case of COVID-19. However, the FDA was only reviewing data from Pfizer, which means if you got your initial shots from Moderna or Johnson & Johnson, you still have to wait to get your booster. As a result, Anthony Fauci, MD, the White House's chief COVID-19 adviser, recently voiced concern that some people are not following that advice. Even if you are over 65 or high risk, if you've been fully vaccinated with the Moderna vaccine or the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, you should not go out and get a Pfizer booster, Fauci said while on CNN's State of the Union on Sept. 19.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Johnson & Johnson
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
CNET

Moderna's COVID-19 booster vaccine: Approval status, who would get it and more

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. Fully vaccinated for COVID-19 with the Moderna vaccine? If you were one of the first to get Moderna's vaccine in 2020, the drug maker said on Wednesday the vaccine's effectiveness to guard against serious illness may be starting to wane. A booster may be needed to maintain high levels of protection.
PHARMACEUTICALS
KDWN

Japan To Lift All Coronavirus Emergency Steps Nationwide

TOKYO (AP) — Japan’s government says the coronavirus state of emergency will end Thursday to help rejuvenate the economy as infections slow. Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga announced that virus restrictions will be eased gradually. With the lifting, Japan will be free of emergency requirements for the first time in more than six months. The current state of emergency, declared in April, was repeatedly extended and expanded. Despite public weariness and frustration over the measures, Japan has managed to avoid the more restrictive lockdowns imposed elsewhere while recording about 1.69 million cases and 17,500 deaths from COVID-19.
PUBLIC HEALTH
KDWN

Hospitals Fear Staffing Shortages As Vaccine Deadlines Loom

Hospitals and nursing homes around the country are bracing for worsening staff shortages as state deadlines arrive for health care workers to get vaccinated against COVID-19. With such rules taking effect this week in states New York, California and Rhode Island, the fear is that some employees will quit or let themselves be fired or suspended rather than get the vaccine. In New York State, some hospitals have already begun suspending or otherwise removing holdouts.
HEALTH SERVICES
KDWN

Pfizer Vaccine For Kids May Not Be Available Until November

WASHINGTON (AP) — Pfizer has submitted research to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on the effectiveness of its COVID-19 vaccine in children but the shots may not be available until November. The company said Tuesday it provided health regulators with data from a recent study of its vaccine in children 5 to 11 years old. Officials had said previously they would file an application with the FDA to authorize use in the coming weeks. Once the company files its application, U.S. regulators and public health officials will review the evidence and consult with their advisory committees to determine if the shots are safe and effective enough to recommend use.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Heartland Institute

Covid-19 Is Not a “Pandemic of the Unvaccinated”

On Friday, September 17, the CDC published a study that refutes the common claim that Covid-19 is a “pandemic of the unvaccinated.” Coauthored by more than 50 MD’s and Ph.D.’s, the study contains data on the vaccine status of adults hospitalized with Covid-19 at 21 U.S. hospitals across 18 states during March to August of 2021.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Fox News

Fully vaccinated Michigan couple dies from COVID-19 a minute apart while holding hands: report

A fully vaccinated Michigan couple died one minute apart from COVID-19 on Sunday after coming down with the virus earlier this month, a report said. Cal Dunham, 59, and his wife Linda, 66, had preexisting conditions and were very cautious, Fox17Online reported. But they came down with symptoms during a recent camping trip and days later were hospitalized and put on ventilators, the report said.
MICHIGAN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy