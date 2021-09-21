High School Bowling Callouts
There will be callouts on Friday September 24th from 5:00 to 6:00 PM and Saturday September 25th from 11:00 to Noon at Heritage Lanes for high school boys and girls interested in joining the Indiana High School Bowling program. You can sign up and get your questions answered during these times. Participating local high schools in our conference include Western, Kokomo, Taylor, Eastern, Northwestern, Tri-Central, Tipton, and Lewis Cass. All schools are looking for more bowlers.kokomoperspective.com
Comments / 0