Drug trafficking investigation results in seventeen arrests
On September 9, 2021, Agents with the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics, in conjunction with the United States Marshals Service, the Tallahatchie County Sheriff’s Department, the Yalobusha County Sheriff’s Department, the Quitman County Sheriff’s Department, and the Charleston Police Department, arrested seventeen individuals on State and Federal charges. Agents seized 5 pounds of Methamphetamine, 300 dosage units of Methamphetamine, and 4 ounces of Cocaine.www.picayuneitem.com
