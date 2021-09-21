Porter Robinson develops fund campaign for Burkitt Lymphoma treatment in Malawi

Porter Robinson and his family have launched a fundraising campaign to help treat Burkitt Lymphoma in Malawi. The fund has its origins in Robinson's younger brother, Mark, being diagnosed with the cancer, which is rare in the US, in 2016. Due to the care he received in the US, he made a full recovery and is now cured, but one of the physicians involved in helping him, Dr. Kate Westmoreland, has since set out on a mission to treat the same disease at Kamuzu Central Hospital in Malawi.