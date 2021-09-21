CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woman charged after daughter, 3, found dead in garbage bag

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 8 days ago
This undated photo provided by the Iosco County Sheriff's Office in Tawas City, Mich. shows Justine Johnson. Authorities have charged Johnson with murder days after her 3-year-old daughter's body was found with multiple stab wounds inside a garbage bag. Justine Johnson was arraigned Monday, Sept. 20, 2021, in 81st District Court in Tawas City, on one count each of felony murder and first-degree child abuse. (Iosco County Sheriff's Office via AP)

TAWAS CITY, Mich. (AP) — A Michigan woman has been charged with murder days after her 3-year-old daughter’s body was found with stab wounds inside a garbage bag, authorities said.

Justine Johnson, 22, was arraigned Monday in 81st District Court in Tawas City on one count each of felony murder and first-degree child abuse. She pleaded not guilty to both charges and is scheduled for a Sept. 28 probable cause conference.

Police were called last Friday to a residence in Iosco County in Michigan’s northern Lower Peninsula after a garbage bag with a human foot protruding from it was found at the home. Police said the bag contained the body of Johnson’s daughter, Sutton Mosser.

Iosco County Prosecutor James Bacarella said the girl had suffered multiple stab wounds.

The girl’s grandmother, Alisa Johnson, said she believes her daughter is innocent and would never have hurt her young child.

“Justine loved Sutton with all her heart. She’d never let anybody hurt that baby,” she told WNEM-TV.

A message seeking comment on the charges was left Tuesday for Johnson’s court-appointed attorney.

According to a probable cause affidavit, one of Johnson’s brothers found the garbage bag with the child’s body inside. The affidavit states that the day before he had asked Johnson where her child was and she told him to mind his business, WJRT-TV reported.

Officers found Johnson hours after the discovery of her daughter’s body walking along railroad tracks. She told officers she did not want to talk about her child’s death, the affidavit states.

Comments / 342

Tisha Hoff
8d ago

these people on here talking white and black REALLY have some deep seeded issues get yourself some counseling this woman killed her 3 yr old daughter enough Said race should not of even been brought up but someone always has to play the race card... sad smh

Reply(34)
182
Far Above Rubies
8d ago

Public hanging in front of the courthouse or death by firing squad! Bring back righteous judgments to the American criminal justice system... then we will see a decrease in heinous crimes. She doesn't deserve a prison sentence for killing her precious 3-year-old child.

Reply(9)
106
Regina Lemmon
8d ago

RIP Lil Angel, it's so so sad that, that lil Angel had to go thru such a heinous act of violence at such a young age, i don't care who did that to that baby, they need to be put down for their actions, the grandma said her daughter loved her baby, that she wouldn't have done anything or have let anyone do anything to her baby, well i'm sure that the baby didn't do it to herself, to her own self, so the mother didn't watch her baby or loved her that much, cause someone killed that innocent babygirl, i hope they're suffering n will suffer, poor Lil Angel now no one will ever hurt you again, 🌹 😭 💔 😘

Reply(2)
54
