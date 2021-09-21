10 artists we’re excited to see at Governors Ball 2021

Sturgill Simpson was scheduled to begin a five-night run at Webster Hall in NYC this week, from September 28-October 2, and he also had three dates coming up after that at The Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, on November 18-20. He's now cancelled all of those shows. A statement on his Instagram reads, "I am extremely disappointed and sorry to have to inform all of you that all five performances this week in New York at Webster Hall AND all three performances in Nashville at The Ryman Auditorium in November are officially cancelled. All tickets will be fully refunded. Much like last year, 2021 (in the most consensual way possible) can ALSO go fornicate with itself."

