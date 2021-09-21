10 artists we’re excited to see at Governors Ball 2021
NYC music festival Governors Ball returns this weekend (Friday, September 24 - Sunday, September 26) at a new location: the parking lot of Citi Field in Queens. 3-day, Friday, and Saturday passes are sold out, but Sunday tickets are still on sale (as are resale tickets for the other days), so there's still time to make a last-minute decision and attend the fest. There are a lot of reasons to go to GovBall this year, and if you need convincing -- or just some suggestions of who to see -- we've put together a list of 10 artists we're excited to see at Governors Ball 2021. Check out the full schedule here and read on for our list...www.brooklynvegan.com
