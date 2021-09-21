CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Pipe Debuts UK Recurring Revenue Trading Platform

By PYMNTS
pymnts
pymnts
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Recurring revenue trading platform Pipe announced the offering is now available in the U.K., a growth initiative that has the company adding a pair of tech veterans to its international leadership ranks. More than 8,000 U.S. companies have signed up on Pipe this year, with more than half of them...

www.pymnts.com

Comments / 0

Related
pymnts

bant.io Becomes First B2B Lead Generator to Accept Crypto

The B2B lead generation agency bant.io says it will begin accepting cryptocurrency as payment, making it the first company of its kind to do so. The U.K.-based firm announced the change Wednesday (Sept. 29), saying it would make the company more “flexible and responsive” when helping marketing agencies, software-as-a-service and technology companies find and engage with customers.
TECHNOLOGY
pymnts

Melio Continues US Expansion With Denver HQ

The B2B platform Melio has opened its western headquarters in Denver, part of what the firm describes as its “explosive growth” in the U.S. The company announced the opening Wednesday (Sept. 29) and said it happened in conjunction with a new partnership with Denver's Office of Economic Development & Opportunity (DEDO) and its Technology Employment in Colorado Partnership (TEC-P) program to recruit and train 250 candidates to join the Melio’s sales, payment operations, customer experience and customer support teams.
DENVER, CO
pymnts

Teampay Announces First-Ever Microsoft Teams Integration

The spend management platform Teampay announced a new integration with Microsoft Teams on Wednesday (Sept. 29), saying it was the first company of its kind ever to do so. Teampay describes itself as a distributed spend management platform that “reimagines the purchasing process for employees, approvers and finance alike.” The company’s technology guides workers through the buying process using a conversion user interface with “approval workflows triggered by business rules,” giving all employees safe access to company funds. With this integration, Teampay says it can bring that experience to Microsoft users within the Teams interface.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Trading Platform#Uk#Pipe Co Founder#Co Ceo#Saas#Hubspot#Kickstarter#Bitcoincash
pymnts

UK Commercial FinTech Bank OakNorth Valued at $5B

U.K. commercial FinTech OakNorth was valued at $5 billion following Indiabulls Housing Finance's sale of a portion of its 40% stake in the startup bank, The Block Crypto reported, citing unnamed sources. Goldman Sachs acted as an advisor on the deal. Indiabulls, a mortgage lender headquartered in Gurugram, Haryana, India,...
BUSINESS
pymnts

Alibaba to Offer B2B Services to Pakistani Merchants

Alibaba.com will be allowing Pakistani sellers more opportunities to grow their businesses by providing several B2B services, PhoneWorld reported. The site plans to offer advertising, logistics, payments and daily operations. It will also act as a one-stop B2B provider to boost Pakistan’s eCommerce and exports industry, according to the report.
BUSINESS
pymnts

Today In Retail: Google Unveils Enhanced Shopping Tools; Square Partners with TikTok

In today’s top retail news, Google is adding new features to its Google Lens technology to help make shopping more seamless, while Square and TikTok are partnering to allow online sellers to send customers directly to their digital storefronts. Also, Etsy has opened a virtual house to try to keep consumers engaged, and the spread of COVID-19 across Vietnam is delaying the delivery of the iPhone 13.
RETAIL
pymnts

Pakistan’s QisstPay Notches $15M to Grow BNPL Platform

Pakistan’s first buy now, pay later (BNPL) platform QisstPay raised $15 million in pre-seed and seed funding rounds that will be used to help the startup build out its adaptable, interest-free platform for installments, according to a press release. The mix of equity and debt funding was led by MSA...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Paypal
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Ethereum
NewsBreak
Fintech
pymnts

EMEA Daily: US, EU Officials Talk Tech Regs in Pittsburgh; UK Commercial FinTech OakNorth Valued at $5B

In today’s top Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA) news, U.S. and EU officials met in Pittsburgh to discuss technology regulation, while U.K. commercial bank OakNorth is now valued at $5 billion. Plus, U.K.-based digital bank Starling expands into Europe, 6 million merchants march to cashless in South Africa, and U.K. B2B lead generation agency bant.io begins to accept cryptocurrency as payment.
BUSINESS
thefastmode.com

UK-based Startup Robo Shadow Launches Free Cyber Security Platform

UK based Cyber Security start-up, Robo Shadow, have launched their initial product set as they attempt to take on the big guns in Cyber Security. The Platform boasts a range of features including Vulnerability Scanning, Hardware and Software reporting for all your devices, reporting on Windows Defender centrally (removing the need for third-party Anti-virus) and much more.
WORLD
MarketWatch

Hair-products maker Olaplex IPO prices above range to raise $1.5 billion

Olaplex Holdings Inc. said Thursday its initial public offering priced at $21 a share, above the proposed price range of $17-$19 a share, that had been raised from an original $14-$16 a share earlier this week. The Santa Barbara, Calif.-based hair-products maker also upsized the deal to 73.7 million shares, up from earlier plans to offer 67 million shares. The company raised $1.5 billion with lead underwriters Goldman Sachs, J.P. Morgan Chase, Morgan Stanley and Barclays. The will start trading on the Nasdaq later Thursday under the symbol OLPX. After the IPO, investment funds affiliated with Advent International Corp. will own about 78.2% of the company's shares if the underwriters exercise their option to purchase additional shares of common stock.
MARKETS
pymnts

Gearing Up to Go Public, Portillo’s Faces Uncertain Digital Future

As Portillo’s prepares for its upcoming initial public offering (IPO), the opportunities and threats associated with the rapid acceleration of the digital shift loom large. On Monday (Sept. 27), the Illinois-based fast-casual chain, which operates over 60 locations across nine states, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to go public via IPO.
BUSINESS
pymnts

Cloud Platform Eka Rolls out Treasury Management Tool

The cloud platform Eka Software Solutions has launched Eka Treasury Management, a tool designed to give CFOs better insights into their company. Treasury Management, which rolled out Tuesday (Sept. 28), gives companies up-to-date info on enterprise data that is crucial to understanding their cash flow, liquidity positions and foreign exchange risk, the software firm said in a news release.
SOFTWARE
pymnts

TapWater Turns on Lending Faucet for SaaS Platforms

Embedded lending startup TapWater is now available in beta and has a waitlist in progress for Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) companies and other B2B firms looking to integrate credit solutions directly into their platforms, the FinTech Brain Food newsletter reported. Headquartered in San Francisco, California, TapWater specializes in helping B2B companies offer...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
pymnts

Square Card Debuts in Canada, Aims to Bolster Cash Flow

In an effort to broaden financial access in Canada, the global software, payments and hardware platform Square on Tuesday (Sept. 28) announced the debut of Square Card in Canada. Square Card is a business expense card that allows instant access to funds as sales transactions are made, according to the...
ECONOMY
pymnts

65% of Technology Firms Have Adopted Automated AR Payment Tools

As B2B firms continue moving toward digital payments, new research shows they’re using that newfound functionality and applying it to other strategies and solutions as well. For example, 65% of technology firms saying they have adopted automated accounts receivable (AR) payment tools, findings from the Innovating B2B Payments Report done by PYMNTS in collaboration with i2c Inc. show.
SOFTWARE
pymnts

pymnts

Boston, MA
2K+
Followers
10K+
Post
397K+
Views
ABOUT

Online coverage of payments news and top industry trends. Insight and reporting on payments, commerce, FinTech and innovation.

 https://www.pymnts.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy