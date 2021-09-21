CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Forks company awarded $17 million Navy contract

 8 days ago

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (AP) — A Grand Forks company has been awarded a $17 million Navy contract to build a ground support station to control unmanned aircraft and sensor system.

The work by Ideal Aerosmith will enable mission planners to access classified and non-classified information from one place, including data from intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, or ISR, operations, like those flown out of the Grand Forks Air Force Base.

Sen. John Hoeven, a member of the Senate Defense Appropriations Committee, as worked with Ideal Aerosmith and the Navy to secure the contract.

“Ideal Aerosmith has been an important success story in our efforts to expand North Dakota’s technology sector, and today’s award leverages their past work in UAS (unmanned aerial systems) to strengthen our nation’s ISR operations,” said Hoeven. “The technology developed under this contract will help missions across the globe to be better informed, supporting the safety and effectiveness of our servicemembers.”

“The Ideal team is excited to continue this effort to provide real time situational planning to our servicemembers,” said Greg Owens, CEO of Ideal Aerosmith.

