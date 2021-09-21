Apple Will Let iPhone 13 Pro Users Disable Auto Switching to Ultra Wide Lens for Macro Photography Later This Fall
On the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max, a new feature is the ability to take macro photos. As noted by Input's Raymond Wong, however, this new capability results in the device automatically switching from the Wide lens to the Ultra Wide lens when you place an object or a subject within 5.5 inches of the rear camera. (The viewfinder still shows "1x" framing, but the camera relies on the Ultra Wide lens for autofocus.)www.macrumors.com
