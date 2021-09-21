CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Updated PC Health Check app will actually tell you why you can’t run Windows 11

Cover picture for the articleWhen it announced Windows 11 and its strict new hardware requirements, Microsoft also released a PC Health Check tool that would analyze your hardware and tell you whether your computer could upgrade to Windows 11. The problem is that the app wouldn't tell you why your computer failed the test, leading some people with relatively new PCs to believe that they wouldn't be able to run the OS without hardware upgrades.

