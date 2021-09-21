Angel DeJesus suspected of murdering girlfriend in Bronx
Cops identified the man who they believe murdered his girlfriend in her Bronx home this week — before her body was discovered by her 14-year-old daughter, police said. Angel DeJesus, 44, of Brooklyn, is suspected in the death of 35-year-old Belkis Lopez, whose daughter found her inside a bedroom — with a rubber band around her neck — in the home on East 158th Street near Melrose Avenue in Melrose Monday morning, authorities said.talesbuzz.com
