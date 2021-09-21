Resorts World Turns the Amps Up at Its New Zouk Nightclub, Completing Its Nightlife Venues

Every resort likes to have a nightclub to keep the party going well into the night (and on to dawn) and at Resorts World, that means Zouk Nightclub. The highly anticipated nightclub opened on Friday, September 17, with Tiësto on the decks. The 26,060-square-foot Zouk with room for 2,160 becomes the Las Vegas resort’s nightlife focal point with 24 LED squares that can move together or individually, even up and down 12 feet or turned at different angles. Ballers can reserve one of the five tables on the dance floor.