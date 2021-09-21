CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Washington State

Commercial Aviation Coordinating Commission online Open House runs through Oct. 3

Waterland Blog
Waterland Blog
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aFW55_0c3JVJbc00

An online Open House is being held by the Commercial Aviation Coordinating Commission (CACC) through Oct. 3, 2021, and all residents are invited to participate.

To learn more and leave comments, visit:

http://engage.wsdot.wa.gov/cacc/

Here’s more info:

As the Puget Sound region grows, demand for aviation (air travel) is growing with it. Recent forecasts suggest demand will double by 2050. Which means that even with planned expansion at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport and the potential for Paine Field to grow, there will be an estimated 27 million unmet passenger boardings each year. Similarly, by 2050, air cargo demand is expected to more than double, and general aviation, which includes private and recreational flights, chartered flights, and emergency medical and fire services, is expected to grow throughout the state as well.

The Washington State Legislature created the Commercial Aviation Coordinating Commission (CACC) to recommend a single preferred location for a new commercial service airport by February 15, 2023. You can learn more about the CACC and its charge on our website. The CACC recognizes the need for a system approach and for increased attention on environmental stewardship. Over the past year, the focus has included a broader strategy that:

  • Addresses the three different capacity gaps – passenger aviation, air cargo, and general aviation – with solutions that fit their unique needs
  • Incorporates recommendations to reduce environmental impacts
  • Includes statewide planning to help provide capacity solutions
  • Ensures no community is disproportionately impacted

Earlier this year, we heard from community members living in King, Kitsap, Lewis, Mason, Pierce, Skagit, Snohomish and Thurston counties about priorities related to aviation and how the Commission and WSDOT should address the demand. An invitation to take the survey was mailed to a random sample of addresses, and the people who took the survey and the data analysis reflect the demographics of the eight counties we surveyed. This online open house provides an additional source of feedback. Your input is important to us!

The CACC wants public input on the approaches we are studying to best serve the need for passenger, air cargo, and general aviation in Washington.

Comments / 0

Related
Chronicle

State Commission Holds Two-Week Open House on Potential Airport Expansion With Toledo Still Listed as Finalist

The state commission examining six airports for possible expansion — including Toledo’s Ed Carlson Memorial Field — is hosting an online open house until Oct. 3. Washingtonians can visit engage.wsdot.wa.gov/cacc to learn about and give feedback on the Commercial Aviation Coordinating Commission’s (CACC) work. The goal is to identify the...
TOLEDO, WA
Clayton County Register

Sale of McCabe property opens option for City of Waukon to work with new owner on development of housing, commercial, recreational possibilities

Purchase option could expand Waukon City Park and housing possibilities ... A purchase option dealing with a portion of what has been most locally known as the McCabe property directly north of the Waukon City Park and along Second Street SW (pictured above) is now in the works between the City of Waukon and new owner of two of the three parcels of that McCabe property, Steve Pladsen, who has purchased those two parcels east of Second Street SW following a sealed bid process completed last week. The City of Waukon purchase option would be for much of the land pictured directly above, which would include approximately 10.5 acres directly adjacent to the campground/swimming pool area of the City Park that could be used to expand the park/campground area or for conservation purposes, as well as another nearly four adjacent acres a bit further north that the City would look to develop into multi-unit housing. All plans are currently tentative and further details will be made known as they become available.
WAUKON, IA
Press Democrat

Sonoma County Housing Authority opening housing voucher lottery Oct. 1

The Sonoma County Housing Authority is opening its voucher waitlist lottery on Oct. 1, according to a news release. The lottery offers rental housing to low-income residents. Applications are due Nov. 1 at 5 p.m. if they’re submitted in-person or at 11:59 p.m. if they’re submitted online at waitlistcheck.com/CA085. Sonoma...
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
thesunpapers.com

Glendora Fire Company to host fall open house Oct. 5

The Glendora Fire Company will hold its fall Open House on Tuesday, Oct. 5, from 7 to 9 p.m., located at 22 8th Ave., Glendora, NJ 08029. Community members are invited to enjoy family-friendly activities including climbing aboard fire trucks, seeing up close and handing firefighters’ equipment and gear, and gaining vital information about fire prevention, tying in with National Fire Prevention Week. Light refreshments will be available as well as giveaways for children. Also at the Glendora Fire Company Open House, young adults and adults can learn about the outstanding volunteer opportunities with any of Gloucester Township’s four fire companies.
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
myradioworks.net

Open house for new Sioux Center fire station is Oct. 7

All are invited to an open house from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Oct. 7 at Sioux Center’s new Fire Station 2. The Sioux Center Fire Department will be serving hamburgers and hot dogs and giving the public an inside look at the new station, located at 1510 S. Main Ave. Fire Station 2, in southern Sioux Center, allows for quicker response times for the community’s volunteer fire department and helps keep a strong ISO rating for the community, which can help lower property owners’ insurance.
SIOUX CENTER, IA
Fremont Tribune

Fremont Fire Department plans open house on Oct. 3

The Fremont Fire Department will be hosting an open house from 1-3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 3, at 415 E. 16th St., Fremont. Guests will have the opportunity to see and touch fire department trucks, receive safety handouts, see Fremont Police Department officers and a cruiser, learn about seat belt safety from the Nebraska State Patrol, meet the fire pup, win a fire extinguisher, play on a bounce house, and other activities.
FREMONT, NE
The Chronicle (Willimantic, CT)

State Commission Holds Two-Week Open House on Potential Airport Expansion With Toledo Still Listed as Finalist

The state commission examining six airports for possible expansion — including Toledo’s Ed Carlson Memorial Field — is hosting an online open house until Oct. 3. Washingtonians can visit engage.wsdot.wa.gov/cacc to learn about and give feedback on the Commercial Aviation Coordinating Commission’s (CACC) work. The goal is to identify the...
TOLEDO, WA
Waterland Blog

Waterland Blog

Des Moines, WA
178
Followers
472
Post
12K+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Events Politics, Crime, COVID-19 News, Arts & more for Des Moines, WA

 https://waterlandblog.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy