Fantasy trading contests let everyone try their hand at the market from the comfort of home without an upfront investment. The idea of buying and selling stocks is an appealing one to many people. We’ve all heard stories or read reports of overnight successes making millionaires out of average Joes. However, the idea of dipping a toe into the market is also one that conjures images of poor schmucks who lost it all on a bad investment or unlucky turn of events.

MARKETS ・ 7 DAYS AGO