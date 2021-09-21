CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Morning Drip (9/21): They play games for a reason, Michigan football fans

By Isaiah Hole
 8 days ago
Every weekday morning, WolverinesWire publisher Isaiah Hole shares his thoughts about the latest happenings with Michigan football, whether it be talking about the games, the roster, the latest news or tangential items. Get your day started right with The Morning Drip, presented by WolverinesWire.

On today’s episode:

– Why scheduling is what it is

– Why you can’t judge a team or its opponent in the early going in a college football season

– Michigan and MSU fans need to chill

So grab a cup of coffee and dig into what’s going on with the Michigan Wolverines along with WolverinesWire’s Isaiah Hole, every single weekday!

