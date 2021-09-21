CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The AbleGamers Foundation Appoints New Director of Peer Counseling, Furthering the Charity's Mission to Combat Social Isolation For Disabled Gamers

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDr. Andy Wu Will Oversee the Growth and Operations of the Charity's Player Consultation Programs. CHARLES TOWN, WV / ACCESSWIRE / September 21, 2021 / The AbleGamers Foundation - a charity that wields the power of video games to break down the barriers of social isolation for people with disabilities - today announced the appointment of Dr. Andy Wu as the charity's new Senior Director of Peer Counseling, effective immediately. Bringing with him over a decade of expertise in occupational therapy and a deep understanding of program development, Dr. Wu will directly manage and expand the charity's player consultation efforts, leveraging a broad network to get disabled players back in the game in ways that best suit them.

