Protecting your phone and private information

Accessorize your smartphone with the Apple iPhone 13 Leather Case with MagSafe. Available in a range of colors—golden brown, dark cherry, sequoia green, midnight, and wisteria—there’s a shade to suit your style. Moreover, this Apple case adds a layer of protection to your phone to minimize scratches and damage from drops. Because when you use your phone every day, these are bound to happen. Thanks to the high-quality, supple leather, you needn’t worry about unexpected knocks and chips on your phone. In fact, this material ages beautifully over time to develop its own marks and creases that are individual to you. Finally, this case features built-in magnets, enabling wireless charging that’s faster and easier than before. When it’s time to charge your phone, leave the case on and snap on your MagSafe charger. There’s no need for fiddling around.

CELL PHONES ・ 12 DAYS AGO