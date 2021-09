(KNSI) — The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating after a Ramsey County Sheriff’s Deputy used his police SUV to hit a man who had opened fire on him. According to a press release, everything began Wednesday morning as police investigated a domestic assault involving a shooting at a Mounds View hotel. As officers closed in on the suspect, who was found walking along a residential street, police say the man shot at them, narrowly missing a Mounds View police officer and a Ramsey County deputy. The press release says the deputy used his SUV to “stop the threat.”

MOUNDS VIEW, MN ・ 7 DAYS AGO