Mucinno Holding, Inc. Negotiates Contract with CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V.

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMucinno Holding, Inc. (MCNO) is negotiating a contract with CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (CX) to be a supplier of recycled silica sand and a provider of transport services. MEXICO CITY, MEXICO / ACCESSWIRE / September 21, 2021 / Mucinno Holding, Inc. (OTC PINK:MCNO) is pleased to announce that it is negotiating a contract with CEMEX to supply silica sand and provide transport services. It is agreed to keep supplying the multiple concrete plants located in the center region of Mexico with 75,000 tons of silica sand annually. The strategic location of the mine is a beneficial factor for the company since it eliminates the competition in the region.

albuquerqueexpress.com

A2Z Signs Sales Partnership Agreement For North America

TEL AVIV, ISRAEL / ACCESSWIRE / September 30, 2021 / A2Z Smart Technologies Corp. ('A2Z' or the 'Company') (TSXV:AZ)(OTCQB:AAZZF), today announced that it has signed a sales partnership agreement with Tulik Sky to support the Company's expansion in North America of its Cust2Mate Smart Cart Platform. A2Z's state-of-the-art Cust2Mate Smart...
BUSINESS
albuquerqueexpress.com

Love Pharma, Inc., Formerly Glenbriar Technologies, Inc., Announces Name Change, Consolidation, and Acquisition of Kick Pharmaceuticals, Inc

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 30, 2021 / Love Pharma Inc. (CSE:LUV) (the 'Company') announces that it has changed its name, has completed the arms-length acquisition of all of the shares of private BC-based Kick Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ('Kick'), and has affected a two for one consolidation. The Company has issued 183,067,857 common shares, at a deemed value of $0.10 per share, to the shareholders of Kick. In concurrent transactions, the Company issued 20,000,000 shares to the shareholders of 1288339 BC Ltd at a deemed price of $0.10 and issued 3,000,000 shares at a deemed price of $0.10 to Callitas Health, Inc., pursuant to certain product license agreements.
ECONOMY
albuquerqueexpress.com

HIRE Technologies Strengthens Balance Sheet by Closing $2.8 Million Second Tranche Non-Brokered Private Placement for a Total of $4.8 Million Oversubscribed Financing

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / September 30, 2021 / HIRE Technologies Inc. (TSXV:HIRE) ('HIRE' or the 'Company'), a company focused on modernizing and digitizing human resources solutions, announces the closing of the second tranche of a non-brokered private placement offering for gross proceeds of $2,836,100 (the 'Offering'). Including the first tranche financing that closed on August 27, 2021, the Company issued a total of 16,120,378 units at $0.30 per unit for aggregate gross proceeds of $4,836,100, exceeding the initial financing target of $3,000,000. Insiders subscribed for $538,053 or 11% of the last two tranches.
BUSINESS
albuquerqueexpress.com

Empress Royalty Increases Gold Stream on Sierra Antapite Mine and Seeks New Debt Provider

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 30, 2021 / Empress Royalty Corp. (TSXV:EMPR)(OTCQB:EMPYF) ('Empress Royalty' or the 'Company') is pleased to announce it is funding an additional payment of US$2.5M gold stream agreement (the 'Stream') on the Sierra Antapite producing gold mine in Peru. 'The result of increasing the stream...
ECONOMY
#Cemex#A B#Europe#Mining Equipment#Mucinno Holding Inc#Inegi#S A B De C V Cemex#Company#The Otc Bulletin Board
albuquerqueexpress.com

SOHM, Inc., Signed a Definitive Agreement for Acquisition of Californian Pharmaceutical Company

SOHM, Inc. has taken a step forward in establishing its manufacturing base and network in the USA. CHINO HILLS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 30, 2021 / SOHM, Inc. (OTC PINK:SHMN), a generic Pharmaceutical, Nutraceutical, and Cosmeceutical company that manufactures and markets generic drugs covering numerous treatment categories announced today that the Company has signed a definitive agreement for its long-awaited acquisition of a leading Southern California based pharmaceutical company.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
albuquerqueexpress.com

Letter to Stockholders: BioLargo Positions for Expansive Commercial Reach Through Strategic Partnerships

WESTMINSTER, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 30, 2021 / BioLargo, Inc. (OTCQB:BLGO), a developer of sustainable cleantech technologies and full-service environmental engineering company, released a 'Letter to Stockholders' discussing the development of several key strategic partnerships and other business initiatives aimed at expanding the company's commercial reach. The Letter to Stockholders is available below.
WESTMINSTER, CA
albuquerqueexpress.com

Angle PLC Announces Issue of Equity

GUILDFORD, SURREY / ACCESSWIRE / September 30, 2021 / ANGLE plc (AIM:AGL)(OTCQX:ANPCY), a world-leading liquid biopsy company, announces that following the exercise of employee options, it has issued and allotted 48,334 new ordinary shares of £0.10 each ('New Ordinary Shares') in the Company. The New Ordinary Shares will rank pari passu with the existing Ordinary Shares in the Company.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
albuquerqueexpress.com

Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals PLC Announces Half-Year Report

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / September 30, 2021 / Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals plc (LSE:HEMO), the StandardListed biopharmaceutical group developing therapies designed to transform blood disease treatment, announces unaudited interim results for the six-month period ended 30 June 2021. All financial amounts are stated in GBP British pounds unless otherwise indicated. Key...
INDUSTRY
albuquerqueexpress.com

Nepra Taps Former NASA and General Electric Executive as New COO

High-tech manufacturing professional John Maculley joins Nepra Foods as Chief Operating Officer. VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 30, 2021 / Nepra Foods, Inc. ('Nepra') (CSE:NPRA), creator of nutritious plant-based and allergen-free food, is pleased to announce the October 1st hiring of John Maculley as Chief Operating Offer. In his new role, Maculley will be responsible for scaling the organization through hands-on leadership, innovation, new product development and manufacturing, and other company-wide growth strategies.
BUSINESS
albuquerqueexpress.com

Metrospaces Appoints Alejandro Laplana to Board of Directors

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 30, 2021 / Metrospaces, Inc. (OTC PINK:MSPC), a PropTech company powered by Shokworks, has appointed Alejandro Laplana, founder and CEO of Shokworks, to its Board of Directors. Laplana also serves as Chief Technology Officer for Metrospaces. Laplana's technology company Shokworks has developed more...
BUSINESS
albuquerqueexpress.com

FinCanna Portfolio Company, QVI Inc., a Cannabis Co-Manufacturer, to Host Sonoma County Growers Alliance, First In-Person Event in 2021

Senator Mike McGuire to attend Oct. 5, 'Galley' Hosted, SGCA Event. VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 30, 2021 / FinCanna Capital Corp. ('FinCanna') (CSE:CALI)(OTCQB:FNNZF) an investment company for the U.S. licensed cannabis industry, is pleased to announce its portfolio company QVI Inc. doing business as the 'The Galley', on Oct. 5 is hosting the Sonoma County Growers Alliance (SCGA), first in-person event in 2021 featuring Special Guest California State senator Mike McGuire. As previously announced, FinCanna has signed a binding Letter of Intent to increase its investment to 100% ownership of QVI Inc.
INDUSTRY
albuquerqueexpress.com

Pressure BioSciences UST Platform Successfully Transforms Neem Oil into a Novel, Highly Potent Nanoemulsion for More Effective Agrochemical Applications

Nanoemulsified Neem Oil Droplets Were Designed to Provide Stable, Water-Miscible Concentrates of this Natural, Environmentally Safe Pesticide for Improved Wholesale and Retail Use. SOUTH EASTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / September 30, 2021 / Pressure BioSciences, Inc. (OTCQB:PBIO) ('PBI' or the 'Company'), a leader in the development and sale of broadly...
AGRICULTURE
albuquerqueexpress.com

MasterBeat Corporation's JTEC AutoWorld Launches its EBAY Auto Parts Sales and Distribution Platform

MIRAMAR BEACH, FL / ACCESSWIRE / September 30, 2021 / MasterBeat Corporation (OTC PINK:MSTO), a company specializing in hard, tangible asset acquisitions with an intense focus on real estate, precious metals, collectible classic automobiles, and other tangible assets announces JTEC AutoWorld has launched the EBAY retail segment as part of its online Auto Parts platform, at www.ebay.com/usr/jtecauto.
BUSINESS
albuquerqueexpress.com

Rockbee expands its footprint, set to open new showroom in Dubai and Malaysia

New Delhi [India], September 30 (ANI/SRV Media): Rockbee Pvt.Ltd, a Bangalore-based end-to-end spice brand is set to expand its footprint across Dubai and Malaysia. The brand is planning to open two showrooms in Jumeirah and Bur Dubai (Dubai); and one showroom in Kuala Lumpur (Malaysia). Rockbee imports, exports, produces, supplies...
BUSINESS
albuquerqueexpress.com

CYduct Diagnostics, Inc. Announces Year-End Financial Results for Fiscal 2021

WESTPORT, CT / ACCESSWIRE / September 30, 2021 / CYduct Diagnostics, Inc. (OTC PINK:CYDX) ('CYduct') yesterday filed with OTC Markets its financial results for the fiscal years-ended June 30, 2021 and 2020. Commenting on the Company's fiscal 2021 financial performance and key corporate milestones, Dominick Gatto, Chief Executive Officer stated, 'Despite the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic, we made significant progress in the fiscal year ended June 30, 2021, as we completed our capital restructuring and name change transactions and began to implement our vision of establishing CYduct Diagnostics as a leading company providing innovative solutions within the women's healthcare marketplace. We have taken several steps during the last fiscal year to accelerate our growth plans, such as enhancing our financial reporting structure, expanding our clinical strategies, making a strategic acquisition which we believe will be accretive, and solidifying our key strategic research agreement with Yale University.'
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Sourcing Journal

Advance Denim Establishes 10-Year Carbon Reduction Plan

Established in 1987, Advance Denim Limited is using its experience and history to create styles that honor true vintage denim, while also taking the fabric’s manufacturing methods forward. In this spirit of continuous improvement, the China-based denim mill has outlined a 10-year carbon reduction plan designed to continue lowering its carbon footprint year over year. Over the past five years, Advance Denim has become an innovator in sustainable manufacturing, first launching the Bigbox dyeing process, which is designed to save 95 percent of the water needed to dye aniline-free liquid indigo. Shortly after, the denim mill took another responsible step by...
ENVIRONMENT
fxempire.com

Why Natural Gas Prices Are Rising This Year

Recently, natural gas prices have hit multi-year highs both in the United States and Europe. What’s behind this move?. According to the recent EIA Natural Gas Storage Report, U.S. natural gas inventories are down by 6.9% compared to the 5-year average. The situation is even more tense in some European countries. According to Celsius Energy, Germany’s natural gas inventories are down by as much as 26% from the 5-year average.
TRAFFIC

